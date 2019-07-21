New PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Games To Check Out This Week

July is usually a slow month for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC gamers, but this week there’s actually some notable new releases that are worth checking out, and quite a few notable ports as well. Included in this week is one of the year’s biggest Nintendo Switch exclusives and a new installment in one the industry’s best shooters. And, of course, there’s some promising new indie games dropping this week as well.

Anyway, here are the releases this week that or at least worth knowing about. As always, there will be no early access games included. Further, this isn’t an exhaustive list of new releases this week. There’s plenty of games releasing this week not on here.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

“Welcome to the 1980s. BJ Blazkowicz is missing. His last-known whereabouts: Nazi-occupied Paris. The only ones who can find him are his twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz—and no Nazi scum are gonna stand in their way.”

Release Date: July 26

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC (Google Stadia later this year)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

“Here, order is maintained by the Church of Seiros, which hosts the prestigious Officer’s Academy within its headquarters. You are invited to teach one of its three mighty houses, each comprised of students brimming with personality and represented by a royal from one of three territories. As their professor, you must lead your students in their academic lives and in turn-based, tactical RPG battles wrought with strategic, new twists to overcome. Which house, and which path, will you choose?”

Release Date: July 26

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Fantasy Strike

“Be an archer with fiery arrows, a colorful painter, a martial arts master who can transform into a dragon, and more! Fantasy meets martial arts in this vibrant world.”

Release Date: July 25

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot

“Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot brings virtual reality to the revolution against the Nazis. Paris. 1980. You’re the best hacker in town. Your mission: aid the French resistance by taking control of powerful Nazi war machines. Ram, gun down, and burn your way through the City of Love, leaving dead Nazis in your wake. Saddle up, Cyberpilot, you’re one of us now.”

Release Date: July 26

Platforms: PlayStation VR and PC

Picross Lord of the Nazarick

“Picross Lord of the Nazarick is a puzzle game in which players solve Picross puzzles with the various characters that appear in the Overlord series. Its story is set in the Great Tomb of Nazarick, immediately following the founding of the Nation of Darkness, where Ainz Ooal Gown and his subordinates look back on their exploits thus far. By solving Picross puzzles, you will recall the memories of the characters and key items that revolve around their story.”

Release Date: July 25

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Ports Round-Up

Beyond: Two Souls:

“A unique psychological action thriller delivered by A-list Hollywood performances of Ellen Page, Willem Dafoe, Beyond: Two Souls takes you on a thrilling journey across the globe as you play out the remarkable life of Jodie Holmes. Born with a connection to a mysterious entity with incredible powers, Jodie is different. Your actions will determine Jodie’s fate as she faces extraordinary challenges, danger, and heart-wrenching loss on a journey to discover the truth of who she is.”

Release Date: July 22

Platforms: PC (already available on PS4 and PS3)

Vane:

“In a ruined desert, a strange golden dust transforms a free-spirited bird into a determined young child, setting off a chain of events that will reshape the world itself. Set out on an exploratory quest, transforming between bird and child, using both perspectives to unravel the land’s mysteries and create a path forward through the barren landscape. As you do so, the world reacts to your passage, evolving and building into something altogether different.”

Release Date: July 23

Platforms: PC (already available on PS4)

Wargroove:

“Command an army, customize battlefields, and challenge your friends, in this richly detailed return to retro turn-based combat! When war breaks out in the Kingdom of Cherrystone, the young Queen Mercia must flee her home. Pursued by her foes, the only way to save her kingdom is to travel to new lands in search of allies. But who will she meet along the way, and what sinister challenges will she face?”

Release Date: July 23

Platforms: PS4 (already available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One)

Tetris Effect:

“Tetris Effect is Tetris like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time, from the people who brought you the award-winning Rez Infinite and legendary puzzle game Lumines.”

Release Date: July 23

Platforms: PC and PC VR (already available on PS4 and PlayStation VR)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom:

“Can Jin save Monster World Kingdom? Help our young hero defeat challenging enemies, discover hidden locations, upgrade powerful equipment, and more! You’ll also unlock special forms with unique skills used to open new paths where mighty bosses and secret treasures await.”

Release Date: July 25

Platforms: PC (already available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One)