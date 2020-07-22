500 PS4 Games on Sale in One of 2020's Best PlayStation Store Sales Yet

Sony has launched a brand new PlayStation Store sale, discounting nearly 500 PS4 games in the process. Included in this new promotional sale are some of PS4's biggest games and series like Star Wars, Death Stranding, Uncharted, Spider-Man, Borderlands, Persona, Batman, Metro, Dragon Ball, DOOM, Dark Souls, Battlefield, Days Gone, The Last of Us, Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, The Witcher, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, Metal Gear Solid, BioShock, Dragon Quest, Far Cry, Hitman, Assassin's Creed, Call of Duty, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto, and many, many more.

According to Sony, the brand new sale will be live all the way until August 20. Usually when PlayStation Store sales are this long Sony will add more games as it runs, but for now, the PlayStation makers haven't said one way or another if this is the case.

As always, a link to the sale page can be found at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, above that and right below this, you will find a rundown of the sale's most notable deals, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically. Included in this long list of games are links to the PlayStation Store listing of each game listed.