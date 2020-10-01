Best Buy Makes Popular PS4 Game Dirt Cheap

✖

A popular PS4 game is now dirt cheap, but not courtesy of PlayStation, but Best Buy. Recently, retailers like GameStop, Amazon, and Target have been discounting PS4, Xbox One, and even Nintendo Switch games to absurdly low prices. Now it's Best Buy's turn. And for its turn, the retailer has chosen one of 2019's most popular games: Borderlands 3, which is now only $8 on not just PS4, but Xbox One, via the retailer. $8 for a game with as much content and quality of Borderlands 3 is an absolute steal, and it's the lowest we've seen the game yet.

That said, because the game is Best Buy's Deal of the Day, it means it's only available for a very limited time. In other words, if you're interested, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later. Further, because Gearbox is offering a free next-gen upgrade of the game, this means you can nab a PS5 or Xbox Series X version of the title for just $8. So, if you were waiting to play it on next-gen machines, buy it now, and then cash in on that free upgrade when it's made available.

As for the game itself, Borderlands 3 debuted last fall and quickly became one of the best-selling games of the year. Below, you can read more about the zany post-apocalyptic looter-shooter:

"The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure," reads an official pitch of the game. "Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy."

Borderlands 3 is available via the Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia. Further, come November, it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as well.

"Borderlands 3 is, in many ways, a lot. From the start of the game to the point where you’ve spent full days playing, that statement remains true," reads the opening of our review of the game. "There are a lot of guns, there are a lot of ways to get distracted, there are a lot of jokes, and there are a lot of moments that feel like they’re just strung together by various people yelling at you. Underneath this avalanche of absolutely everything is a shining spectacle of a looter shooter, a culmination of rewarding and challenging features chained together by a so-so story."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.