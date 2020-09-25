PlayStation Giving Away Free PS4 Goodies for Limited Time

✖

PlayStation is giving away free PS4 goodies to all players. As you may know, today is The Last of Us Day, previously known as Outbreak Day. As the name suggests, it's a day that celebrates all things The Last of Us. For, The Last of Us Day 2020, Naughty Dog and Sony have new limited edition posters, the original soundtrack 2XPL vinyl, a new board game, an Abby cosplay guide, premium statues, and discounts on merch. Of course, some of this is notable, some of it's not, and most of it costs money. However, complimenting all of this is free new themes and avatars.

According to the pair, all existing themes and avatars for The Last of Us Part II are 100 percent free, no strings attached, via the PlayStation Store until September 28 at 11:59 pm PT. Included in this is a brand new theme.

The highlight of this is possibly The Last of Us Part II Beach Theme, a dynamic theme based on the game that comes with custom music, custom icons, and custom sounds. And unlike most of the game, it doesn't make you actively distressed and depressed.

The Last of Us Part II Beach Theme is free on US PSN https://t.co/XTOjCxawCW pic.twitter.com/pNDP17AAtF — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 25, 2020

Again, all of the free goodies are only free until Monday. So make sure to hop on all of it sooner rather than later. Once downloaded, everything is yours to keep as long as you maintain the account which you downloaded it with.

In the meantime, for everything else Naughty Dog and Sony are doing for The Last of Us Day 2020, click here. And of course, if you haven't already, be sure to check out The Last of Us Part II, which released on PS4 earlier this year and is currently one of the highest-rated games of the generation.

"The PlayStation 4 still has plenty of life in it before the PlayStation 5 launches this year, but if the console’s new releases ended on June 19th, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II would be the perfect send-off," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "It’s an absolute gut-punch of a game built on the established and beloved formula of the original The Last of Us, though things are much more personal this time. It takes some bold steps in deviating from any path you’d ever imagine it taking, but the unexpected directions it turns to fit together neatly once they fall into place. The Last of Us Part II is an engrossing game, and I’m not sure I ever want to play it again."