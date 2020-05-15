PlayStation Store Deal of the Week Discounts AAA Game to Just $10

✖

Sony has announced and released a new PlayStation Store "Deal of the Week," which discounts a AAA PS4 game to just $10. More specifically, for a limited time, the PlayStation Store is offering Just Cause 4: Reloaded for just $10. The "Reloaded" version of the game not only nets you the base game, but the Skystriker Weaponized Wingsuit, the Black Hand Stealth Micro Jet, the Neon Racer Pack, the Deathstalker Scorpion Pack, and the Renegade Pack.

In addition to Just Cause 4: Reloaded, the PlayStation Store the "Complete Edition" for the game $17. This, like the aforementioned discount, represents a savings of 75%. Meanwhile, the Gold Edition is also on sale for 75% off, which knocks it down to $15.

The Complete Edition of the game includes the base experience, plus the following: Black Market Bundle, Dare Devils of Destruction Expansion, Los Demonios Expansion, Danger Rising Expansion, Skystriker Weaponized Wingsuit, and Black Hand Stealth Micro Jet.

Meanwhile, the Gold Edition includes the following: The Expansion Pass, Golden Gear Pack, Skystriker Weaponized Wingsuit, Black Hand Stealth Micro Jet, Neon Racer Pack, Deathstalker Scorpion Pack, and Renegade Pack.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long these three deals will be on offer, but we do know it's for a limited time.

As for Just Cause 4, it debuted back in December 2018 to a rather underwhelming response. Not only were sales seemingly light, but critically it debuted to a 65 to 70 on Metacritic, depending on the platform. That said, if you're looking for something new and AAA to play on PS4, this is a solid option.

"Rogue agent Rico Rodriguez journeys to Solis, a huge South American world home of conflict, oppression and extreme weather conditions. Strap into your wingsuit, equip your fully customizable grappling hook, and get ready to bring the thunder!"

