Target Reveals Amazing PS4 Deal for Black Friday

Target’s Black Friday deals this year will feature an incredible PlayStation 4 deal that gives you the PS4 and three great games for just $200. More specifically, for Black Friday 2019, Target will offer a 1TB PS4 Slim, a matching jet black controller, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for just $200. In other words, you get a PS4, a DualShock 4, one of 2018’s best games in God of War, one of 2017’s best games in Horizon: Zero Dawn, and an all-time PlayStation classic in The Last of Us Remastered.

That said, at the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how many of these bundles the retailer will have. In other words, it may be difficult to get your hands on it as everyone and their mother’s brother’s dog tries to cash in on this offering. Thankfully, usually these type of bundles are available at other retailers. So, you will — presumably — have ample opportunity to nab this bundle if you want it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Looks like PlayStation VR this holiday is bundled with RE7, Astro Bot, Everybody’s Golf, Skyrim VR, and PlayStation Worlds. All for $200. PS4 holiday bundle mentioned a couple weeks ago is confirmed too pic.twitter.com/BbQahHlyXH — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 6, 2019

Of course, with The Last of Us Part II releasing next May, this bundle comes at a pretty great time if you don’t own the console and haven’t played The Last of Us, one of the best games of all-time. Speaking of the best games of all-time, the new God of War is probably somewhere in that conversation as well. Meanwhile, while Horizon Zero Dawn isn’t as great as these other two games, it’s still very good, and almost certainly getting a sequel on PS5 that you won’t want to miss.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the PlayStation 4, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.