PS4 Boss: “Exclusive Content Is The Way To Go”

One of the PlayStation 4’s biggest-selling points is its library of exclusives titles you can’t play anywhere else. God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Bloodborne, Until Dawn, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Detroit: Become Human — there’s a lot of reasons to buy a PlayStation 4, but the biggest reason might be all the excellent games you’ll miss out on if you don’t. That said, it doesn’t appear to be lost on Sony Interactive Entertainment that its exclusives have helped it dominate this console generation.

Speaking to TwinInfinite, the head of PlayStation Italy, Marco Saletta, claimed it’s exclusives titles that have made Sony so successful, and that won’t change in the future either.

“There have been trends that helped the adoption of the platform over the years: the exclusives on which we worked in a timely manner shown that this is the way to go,” he said. “Exclusive content is the way to go to improve. I think we still have a few years ahead of us for PS4, and we’ll work both in engaging the community that already owns the console and to invite new consumers within our world.”

Saletta was also also asked about whether single-player or multiplayer games do better on the PS4, which he responded to with the following:

“Again, the real topic is content: we had highly-successful releases like God of War and Spider-Man in Italy last year, and those are traditional single-player games. That being said, I can tell you that the engagement we have on titles like FIFA or Fortnite in our country is absolutely respectable even compared to other European countries. Our guiding light is content.”

With mutliplayer being so popular, it will be interesting to see whether Sony decides to greenlight more exclusive multiplayer content next-gen. For the PS4, it was all about single-player games, but obviously there is a large market that it’s currently not catering to and that it would probably be wise to at least try and tap into in the future.

How important have exclusives been to making the PS4 one of the most successful consoles of all-time?