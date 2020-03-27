Sony Is Slowing Down PS4 Download Speeds in the US During Coronavirus Pandemic

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will be slowing down PSN download speeds on PS4 and other PlayStation platforms starting today in an attempt to help ensure Internet stability, which has been affected by the coronavirus, social distancing, and self-isolation. This news comes only two days after Sony announced it was reducing PSN download speeds in Europe for the same reason.

“Beginning today, we will take similar measures in the United States, and we will continue to take appropriate action to do our part to help ensure internet stability as this unprecedented situation continues to evolve,” said Sony. “We are grateful for the role we play in helping deliver a sense of community and entertainment in these very trying times. Thank you again for your support, your patience, and for being part of the PlayStation community. Please stay home and stay safe.”

At the moment, it remains unclear just how much slower the download speeds will be for the average PS4 user. In other words, will the reduction be noticeable or will it be so marginal that no one would notice if Sony didn’t say anything?

According to Sony, it’s important it does its part in addressing Internet stability as an “unprecedented” number of people flood the Internet during these troublesome times.

“Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay,” says Sony. “We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone.”

Beyond the actual speed reduction, it’s also unclear how long this will be in effect for. It will presumably be until the pandemic is brought more under control, but who knows when that will be. In the United States, it seems like the worse has yet to come.

