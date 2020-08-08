PlayStation Makes 22 PS4 Games Less Than $5 for Limited Time

Sony, via the PlayStation Store, has made not one, not two, but 22 different PS4 games less than $5 for a limited time. Included in this wave of deals are games and series like Battlefield, Dues Ex, Metal Gear Solid, Dirt, Payday, Injustice, Star Wars, The Escapists, and Dead Island. Meanwhile, developers and publishers like EA, Konami, Square Enix, Codemasters, NetherRealm Studios, Warner Bros, Ubisoft, Starbreeze, and Team17 are represented. Below, you can check out and read more about all 22 included games. Further, there will also be pricing information and a link to each game's PlayStation Store listing. That said, as always, it's important to remember these deals are a limited time offer and subject to change. In other words, these are the prices at the moment of publishing. By the time you check this out, the price of some or all games may change or revert back to their original price altogether.

Battlefield 1 Description: Experience the dawn of all-out war only in Battlefield 1. Fight your way through epic battles ranging from tight urban combat in a besieged French city to the heavily defended mountain forts in the Italian Alps or frantic combats in the deserts of Arabia. Use innovative weaponry and vehicles as you battle across the land, air, and sea, and adapt your tactics to earth-shattering destruction. Price: $2.99 LINK prevnext

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Description: Nine years after the events of MGSV: GROUND ZEROES and the fall of Mother Base, Snake a.k.a. Big Boss, awakens from a nine-year coma. The year is 1984. The Cold War serves as the backdrop as nuclear weapons continue to shape a global crisis. Driven by revenge, Snake establishes a new private army and returns to the battlefield in pursuit of the shadow group, XOF. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Description: The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have been deemed outcasts, segregated from the rest of society. Now an elite covert agent, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with an arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy. Price: $4.49 LINK prevnext

Brothers: a Tale of two Sons Description: Guide two brothers on an epic fairy tale journey from visionary Swedish film director, Josef Fares and top-tier developer Starbreeze Studios. Control both brothers at once as you experience co-op play in single-player mode, like never before. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Rocket Arena Description: Rockets rule everything in Rocket Arena, an explosive 3v3 shooter where you’re never out of the action. Master your hero’s unique rockets and abilities to rule the arena and become a champion! Try out an ever-growing roster of fantastic heroes with distinctive powers. Unearth new strategies and tactics based on your squad, explore a wide variety of dynamic maps, and discover the true depth of rocket gameplay. Ready to be blown away? Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Micro Machines World Series Description: The legend is back! Micro Machines World Series combines the thrilling madness of racing micro vehicles with epic team battle strategies, set against the extraordinary interactive backdrops of the everyday home! Grab your NERF blaster, try to avoid the jam, and unleash miniature multiplayer mayhem onto the world! Price: $3.99 LINK prevnext

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Description: Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition enhances the bold new franchise to the fighting game genre from NetherRealm Studios. Featuring six new playable characters, over 30 new skins, and 60 new S.T.A.R. Labs missions, this edition packs a punch. In addition to DC Comics icons such as Batman, The Joker, Green Lantern, The Flash, Superman, and Wonder Woman, the latest title from the award-winning studio presents a deep original story. Heroes and villains will engage in epic battles on a massive scale in a world where the line between good and evil has been blurred. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

MX Nitro: Unleashed Description: MX Nitro: Unleashed invites you to blaze into motocross racing nirvana! Tear through new urban environments at blistering speeds including mean streets and a bustling subway system. Freestyle through the air with 55 death-defying tricks to earn Nitro speed boosts in your battles against new hardcore bosses. Crash your way through re-imagined levels packed with adrenaline-pumping ramps and obstacles. MX Nitro: Unleashed expands upon the original MX Nitro with new tracks, new bosses, and new outfits. The game also includes several improvements from the original including improved visuals, from rider textures to the water, and new Easy difficulty mode. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Description: PAYDAY 2 is an action-packed, four-player co-op shooter that once again lets gamers don the masks of the original PAYDAY crew - Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains - as they descend on Washington DC for an epic crime spree. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

The Quiet Man Description: The Quiet Man delivers an immersive story-driven cinematic action experience seamlessly blending high-production live action, realistic CG, and pulse-pounding action gameplay. Unraveling within a single night, players take the role of deaf protagonist Dane as he fights his way through a “soundless” world to discover the motives behind the kidnapping of a songstress from a mysterious masked man. Embark on an adrenaline-fueled motion picture like experience which can be completed in one sitting. Price: $4.49 LINK prevnext

GoNNER Description: GoNNER is a tough as hell procedurally-generated 2D platformer with roguelike elements, following the largely misunderstood and altruistic Ikk on a journey to cheer up his only friend in this world—a giant landbound whale named Sally—by searching for just the right trinket in the deep and dark places nearby. Price: $2.99 LINK prevnext

Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast Description: Kyle Katarn’s classic adventure comes to PlayStation for the first time! Experience the legendary single-player epic with modernized controls and trophies. As Kyle Katarn, agent of the New Republic, use your Lightsaber and the full power of the Force to combat a new evil plaguing the galaxy. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

The Escapists Description: "The Escapists is an award-winning prison break simulation that provides players the opportunity of experiencing a light-hearted insight into everyday prison life. Whilst the aim of the game is simply to escape, the detail is in the execution. (Don’t say the word execution too loud in a prison). You may not be in an open prison, but you are in an open world where in between attending rollcalls, mealtimes, and doing your chores you should grab every chance to plan your escape. Do you do favors for other inmates earning money and boosting their opinion of you along the way? Or workout and become stronger? Read to increase your skills or spend your time crafting items into homemade weapons and tools. What about working diligently in your prison job, to gain promotions to new jobs with better benefits? Keep a low profile or go out all guns blazing, as long as you escape in the end, that’s all that matters." Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Livelock Description: Livelock is a co-operative top-down shooter where you play solo or with up to two allies to break the cycle of infinite war between machines. As one of the remaining Capital Intellects, your role is to unlock Eden and revive humanity. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story Description: Build a school for RPG heroes in a mix of simulation and role-play adventure. As Principal of a school for the warriors and mages of the future, you must build your Academy to train the best in the land. Place and upgrade facilities, form teams of the best students and send them out on epic quests! Price: $4.49 LINK prevnext

Dead Island: Retro Revenge Description: Time for some 16-bit retro revenge! Hell-bent on saving his cat, Max must carve a bloody path through a zombie-infested California, tearing his way through hordes of the undead, battalions of corrupt soldiers, and a slew of evil-minded ex-cons. Pull off crazy combos, collect power-ups, wield superweapons, and unleash insane magic attacks as you fight to become the amazing 16-bit side-scrolling hero you've always believed yourself to be! Price: $2.99 LINK prevnext

Chess Ultra Description: Introducing Chess Ultra; the most breathtaking chess game ever made. Experience stunning 4K visuals, seamless online multiplayer, Grandmaster approved AI and full VR compatibility. Price: $4.93 LINK prevnext

Pure Pool Description: Let the makers of Hustle Kings transport you to the slick and exciting world of Pure Pool. Experience a living, breathing, bustling Pool Hall from the convenience of your living room – all wrapped up in VooFoo Studios signature jaw-dropping visuals! Whether you prefer to spend your time playing solo or weighing up against the competition, connect and prepare to be blown away by the next best thing to real-life Pool. Price: $2.49 LINK prevnext

Carnival Games VR Description: Carnival Games VR brings an all-new immersive virtual reality experience, allowing you to explore the park, interact with patrons, and play up to 12 different games! Enter a themed Carnival Alley where you can play a game and earn tickets for fun virtual prizes or unlock another game. Whether it’s scaling a castle in Climbing Wall, rolling for a high score in Alley Ball or shooting basketballs in Swish – there is something for everyone. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Dirt 4 Description: The world’s leading off-road racing series is back! DiRT 4 puts you at the wheel of the most powerful machines ever made as you face the toughest roads and circuits on the planet in rally, rallycross & landrush. Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Description: An unrivaled clash of explosive proportions! The beloved BlazBlue franchise Crosses universes, Tags in fan favorites, and Battles it out in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle! Created through an all-star collaboration between BlazBlue, Atlus’ Persona, French Bread’s Under Night In-Birth, and Rooster Teeth’s hugely popular RWBY web series, Cross Tag Battle celebrates the fighting genre for pros and newcomers alike! Choose your team in fast-paced 2v2 team battles filled with the craziness you’ve come to love from BlazBlue, with all the tight mechanics, smooth gameplay, and gorgeous 2D graphics you expect from Arc System Works. Price: $4.79 LINK prevnext