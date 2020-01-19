PlayStation Store Sale: 25 Best PS4 Deals of the Week

The PlayStation Store sale is currently hosting some pretty great deals and promotions on PS4 games. In fact, there’s so many discounts and savings that it can be difficult to sift through, narrow down, and actually buy something. It’s called sales overload. Some react to it by buying everything, others put a ton of games in their cart, but never end up buying them. It’s a problem, which is why we’ve trimmed the fat until all that’s left is the 25 best deals of this week’s new sales.

So, below you can find some of the best sales on the PlayStation Store, organized in alphabetical order because I love you. This week there aren’t as many great deals as some previous weeks, but there’s plenty of savings as long as you aren’t looking for all the new and latest releases.

BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT — $9.99 CALL OF CTHULHU — $9.99 DARK SOULS 2: SCHOLAR OF THE FIRST SIN — $9.99 DISHONORED 2 — $13.99 (DISHONORED 2: DEATH OF THE OUTSIDER — $10.49) DRAGON AGE: INQUISITION – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION — $9.99 DYING LIGHT — $12.99 EA SPORTS UFC 3 — $5.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN — $15.99 GHOSTBUSTERS: THE VIDEO GAME REMASTERED — $17.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO V — $14.99 MAFIA III — $9.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR DEFINITIVE EDITION — $14.99 NBA 2K PLAYGROUNDS 2 — $9.89 ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD — $14.99 PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION — $2.99 RAYMAN LEGENDS — $4.99 RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION — $8.99 SOUTH PARK: THE STICK OF TRUTH — $11.99 STREET FIGHTER V — $7.99 THE WOLF AMONG US — $4.94 TITANFALL 2 STANDARD EDITION — $7.99 TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION — $7.99 WATCH DOGS 2 — $12.49 WOLFENSTEIN: THE NEW ORDER — $9.99 XCOM 2 — $14.99

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Also, feel free to ask for recommendations if you’re still having trouble deciding between what’s worth picking up and what’s worth possibly squatting on for a bigger discount down the road.