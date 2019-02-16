New PS4 PlayStation Store Sale Offers 2K Titles For Killer Prices

To accompany the big new Critics’ Choice Sale, which offers over 200 discounts on critically-acclaimed PS4 games, Sony Interactive Entertainment is currently hosting another new, albeit smaller, sale on the PlayStation Store.

Dubbed the “2K Sale,” the promotion offers exactly what its name suggests: hefty discounts on 2K developed and published games. In other words, you can get games in the BioShock, Borderlands, XCOM, and Mafia series for pretty great prices right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned above, the sale is pretty small — limited to just 30 games — but if you haven’t picked up some these last and current-gen classics, it’s a convenient promotion.

Here are some of the highlights PS4 gamers may be interested in:

BioShock: The Collection — $15

XCOM 2 — $15

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen — $16

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $15

Borderlands 2 VR — $37.50

Mafia III — $10

WWE 2K19 — $19.80

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 — $15

NBA 2K19 — $19.80

If any of these games tickle your fancy, then here’s the sale page. Obviously, if you haven’t played any of the BioShock games, then the BioShock: The Collection is must-own. It offers all three of BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite in a PS4 remastered package. And for $15 you really can’t wrong, after all, those are all some of the best games of last-gen, and the original BioShock is widely considered one of the best games of all-time.

If you’re into strategy games, then XCOM 2 and its expansion War of the Chosen are also worth a peep. While XCOM 2 isn’t as widely loved as XCOM: Enemy Within, it’s one of the best strategy games you can experience on PS4, and its expansion is even better.

Meanwhile, if you can’t wait the half a decade for Rockstar to release GTA 6, then Mafia III isn’t a bad alternative, especially for $10. Sure, it has its problems, but it’s also a lot of fun, has a great story, and a killer soundtrack.

And of course, with Borderlands 3 seemingly around the corner, it may not be a bad time to jump back into the series with the Handsome Collection.

Anyway, as always feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up in either this sale or the previously linked Critics Choice Sale.