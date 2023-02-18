New PlayStation Freebie Now Available for PS4 and PS5 Players

PlayStation has surprised PS4 and PS5 players with yet another freebie on PSN, this time courtesy of Horizon Forbidden West and its one-year anniversary. A sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West from Guerilla Games was released on February 18, 2022, exactly one year ago. So far, it's one of the biggest PlayStation releases this generation that more people would probably be talking about if it didn't release so close to Elden Ring and in the same year as God of War Ragnarok. Unfortunately, if you want to play the game, you need to pay for it, but for those who have played it and are fans of it, PlayStation has a freebie for you.

To celebrate the game's anniversary, Guerrilla Games and Sony have released a set of new Horizon Forbidden West-themed avatars for PS4 and PS5 users to download. As you would expect, these avatars are for characters in the game, including protagonist Aloy. How long these avatars will be available, neither party says. It's possible this is a limited-time offer, but if it is, this is not relayed. While there are new avatars, there are no new themes to supplement the offer, probably because themes still aren't available on PS5.

"As a thank you for one year of passion, support, and excitement about Horizon Forbidden West, we want to indulge you with a small token of appreciation in the form of new PlayStation avatars, which will be available to download from PlayStation Store tomorrow," says Guerrilla Games of the offer and the anniversary. "Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts for embracing Aloy and her continued story in Horizon Forbidden West. We are now looking forward to our Burning Shores expansion, coming to PS5 on April 19, which sees Aloy pursue a sinister threat in the deadly, volcanic ruins of Los Angeles. And if you want to experience the world of Horizon from a completely different angle, Horizon Call of the Mountain is launching next week on PSVR2."

(Photo: PlayStation)

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including not just all of the latest on PS4 and PS5, but PS Plus, PS VR2, and everything that falls under the PlayStation umbrella -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know if you will be rocking any of these avatars going forward