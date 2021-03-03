PlayStation Store: Huge New Sale Discounts PS5 and PS4's Best Games
A few absolutely massive PlayStation Store sales are currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games and PS5 games in the process, and even offering some special deals for PlayStation Plus subscribers. In addition to the ginormous PlayStation Indies Sale, Sony has launched a new Essential Picks sale and a new Games Under $15 sale, both of which discount some of the best and most popular games on PS4 and PS5. And of course, the sale has some absurd steals and dirt cheap games.
Included in the sale are games and series like Call of Duty, Assassin's Creed, Death Stranding, NBA 2K, Watch Dogs, GTA, Lord of the Rings, Red Dead Redemption, Detroit Become Human, WWE, Iron Man, Batman, One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Jurassic World, Final Fantasy, South Park, Tomb Raider, Gran Turismo, Far Cry, Need for Speed, and many others. And of course, these deals are not permanent price cuts, but limited-time discounts
Below, you can check out each sale's most notable discounts. This includes not only the game and its new price, but a link to its unique store page. Meanwhile, as you can see, the games have been organized by price. That said, this isn't an exhaustive list, so if you don't seed anything you like, be sure to check out the sales in their entirety. The games below are just a slither of the discounts currently available.
$10 or Less
- A Way Out -- $10
- STEEP -- $7
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition -- $7
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 -- $9
- Dragon Ball FighterZ -- $10
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration -- $5.99
- Until Dawn -- $10
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection -- $6
- Gran Turismo Sport -- $10
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered -- $10
- Overcooked -- $7
- Final Fantasy VII -- $8
- Final Fantasy IX -- $10
- South Park: The Stick of Truth -- $9
- PlayStation VR Worlds -- $10
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition -- $6
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition -- $5
- Surviving Mars -- $8
- Dishonored Definitive Edition -- $10
- Final Fantasy Type 0 HD -- $10
- Everybody's Gone to the Rapture -- $10
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas -- $10
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate -- $22
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle -- $18
- Warface: Breakout – Deluxe Edition -- $6
- Mortal Kombat X -- $5
- For Honor -- $7
- LittleBigPlanet 3 -- $10
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 -- $9
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag -- $9
- inFAMOUS Second Son -- $10
- Bully -- $9
- Rayman Legends -- $5
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City -- $9
- Far Cry 4 -- $6
- Hello Neighbor -- $7
- The Warriors -- $9
- LEGO Worlds -- $6
- Cities: Skylines -- $10
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan -- $10
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $10
- MudRunner -- $9
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts -- $10
- Sniper Elite 4 -- $6
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- The Evil Within -- $10
- LEGO City Undercover -- $7
- inFAMOUS First Light -- $7
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter -- $5
- Grand Theft Auto III -- $9
- Max Payne -- $9
- Prison Architect - $5
- Manhunt -- $9
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King -- $10
- Red Dead Revolver -- $9
- Knack -- $6
- Killzone Shadow Fall -- $10
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition -- $4
- Eric -- $5
- Homefront: The Revolution -- $5
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided -- $4
- Black Clover Quartet Knights -- $9
- Magicka 2 -- $3
- Tropico 5 -- $8
- The Technomancer -- $4
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons -- $5
- Styx: Shards of Darkness -- $4
- Lords of the Fallen -- $3
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries -- $6
- Rabbids Invasion Gold Edition -- $9
- Monkey King: Hero Is Back -- $9
- Unruly Heroes -- $9
- Gorogoa -- $4
- Grip -- $10
- The Bunker -- $8
- 11-11 Memories Retold -- $5
- Children of Zodiarcs -- $5
- Forgotton Anne -- $8
- Black the Fall -- $4
More Than $10
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- $45
- NBA 2K21 -- $20
- Watch Dogs: Legion - Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 -- $40
- Death Stranding -- $24
- SnowRunner-- $40
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey -- $15
- Bloodborne -- $13
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered-- $17.99
- Detroit: Become Human -- $12.99
- Cities: Skylines - Mayor's Edition -- $25
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- $17
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $12.49
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe -- $35
- For Honor Complete Edition -- $25
- L.A. Noire -- $20
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom- Deluxe Edition -- $13
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition -- $25
- Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition -- $20
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age -- $25
- Mad Max -- $12
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition -- $26
- Marvel's Iron Man VR -- $24
- Trials of Mana -- $30
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition -- $14
- Jump Force Ultimate Edition -- $25
- Secret of Mana -- $20
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition -- $12
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall -- $12
- World of Final Fantasy -- $12
- Just Cause 4 - Gold Edition -- $15
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD -- $15
- Blood & Truth -- $15
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole -- $15
- Outward -- $12
- GreedFall -- $13
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition -- $14
- God Eater 3 -- $15
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition -- $12
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment -- $5
- Onimusha: Warlords -- $8
- Tales of Zestiria -- $9
- Wizard of Legend -- $6
- The Last Remnant Remastered --$10
- One Piece: Burning Blood -- $9