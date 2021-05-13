PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red and Midnight Black Controller Pre-Orders Are Live On Amazon

The first new PS5 DualSense controller colors got official earlier today. Cosmic Red and Midnight Black are on their way with a release date set for June 18th, and you get reserve them on Amazon starting today. The Cosmic Red version is available to pre-order here for $74.99. The Midnight Black version is available here for $69.99.

Up until now, gamers that were lucky enough to score a PlayStation 5 had to make due with the standard white controller that's bundled with the console, and we expect these new designs to be popular. That said you can also pre-order the new colors here at GameStop. We expect that both of the new controllers will also be available here at Best Buy and here at Walmart soon.

PlayStation describes the new colors as follows:

"Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos."

PlayStation design team member Satoshi Aoyagi also chimed in:

"Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black. A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colors, so all three colors complement each other nicely. The controller’s button colors and detailing has been tailored to complement the new colors as well."

We have to say that the Cosmic Red version looks especially amazing. Midnight Black looks great as well, though a black controller feels a little boring at this point.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.