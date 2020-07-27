PS5, PC Game Godfall Confirms No Microtransactions

✖

When Godfall launches alongside the PlayStation 5 later this year, potential buyers will be happy to know that the game will not feature any microtransactions. The controversial feature has become all too common throughout the current console generation, but it will not be a part of the game. This piece of information was revealed by Godfall's technical producer Richard Heyne in an interview with Arkezz Gaming. The title will not be a "game as a service" title, instead offering a complete experience. As such, players looking for a video game that won't break the bank will be able to check out Godfall with confidence!

Microtransactions have long been a source of frustration for gamers. While the practice makes sense in free-to-play titles, many have taken issue with their use in games that cost full retail price. In 2017, Star Wars Battlefront II caused a major stir among the gaming community. Buyers were furious to discover that the title gave an advantage to players that were willing to spend more money, despite the fact that the game was not a free-to-play title. The outcry from players and critics was so severe that EA temporarily pulled all microtransactions from the title completely, before making major changes. In the years since, gamers have become understandably unhappy with the practice for anything outside of cosmetics.

In addition to the information on microtransactions, Heyne also revealed that the game will take full advantage of the PS5's DualSense controller. The controller will apparently make players feel different vibrations when they cross different types of weapons.

As the first game officially announced on PlayStation 5, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Godfall over the last few months! The game is a looter-slasher featuring single player options as well as co-op for up-to-three players. The title takes place in a fantasy setting with three different character classes to choose from. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Software, the staff features multiple developers that worked on Bungie's looter-shooter, Destiny 2.

Godfall is set to release on PlayStation 5 and PC later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

