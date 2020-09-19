PS5 May Revive Popular PS3 Game

✖

A popular PS3 game may be revived on PS5 with a sequel. The same game, which also released on Xbox 360, may also be coming to Xbox Series X, but you never know with Capcom, who is known to strike deals with PlayStation for console exclusive games. A prominent and recent example of this is Street Fighter 5, which still hasn't come to any console not named the PS4. That said, what's the mystery game? Dragon's Dogma, which may be revived via Dragon's Dogma 2, or at least this is what a new report hints at.

Over on Twitter, prominent leaker, and purveyor of rumors Dusk Golem seemingly and slyly suggested that Capcom may soon bring back Dragon's Dogma with a sequel. The leaker doesn't outright say this, but it's heavily suggested in a recent tweet that presents all of the "evidence" that Capcom is returning to the series.

"I don't want to be the person to come right out and say it," said Dusk Golem, "but I mean, Itsuno himself has said he wanted to do Dragon's Dogma 2 and if Devil May Cry 5 did well he'd have a chance, DMC5 did well, Itsuno says he's working on a non-DMC game right now, a Dragon's Dogma anime randomly was just made, I mean..."

I don't want to be the person to come right out & say it, but I mean, Itsuno himself has said he wanted to do DD2 & if DMC5 did well he'd have a chance, DMC5 did well, Itsuno says he's working on a non-DMC game right now, a Dragon's Dogma anime randomly was just made, I mean... https://t.co/BTkkvcjknk — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 17, 2020

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt, because nothing here is official. That said, it does make sense. If you're going to re-release the original and then release an anime for the series, you'd think this would all be to pave the path for a sequel.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this rumor, and it's highly unlikely it will as the company has a fairly strict policy of not commenting on rumors or anything of the speculative variety. However, if a comment is provided, we will be sure to update this post.