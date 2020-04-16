Wild New Sony Patent Could Give PS5 Gamers Robot Companion to Play Games With

The PlayStation 5 may come with a robot companion designed to keep you company while you play games. Yes, you read that right. There may be a PS5 companion robot, or at least that’s what a crazy new patent filed by Sony suggests. According to a newly discovered patent, Sony is experimenting with robotics, something it isn’t new to. More specifically, it’s been working on a new robot technology that would give you a robotic companion to play games with. Not only would this robot watch you play games, but react to your emotions. And who knows, maybe encourage you to play more games to make Sony more money.

Why would Sony make a robot companion for PS5 gamers? Well, as the patent points out, there’s data the shows that when someone is being watched while they play games, they are motivated to play more. But to take things to a next level, the robot would react to your mood. Sad because you just beat The Witcher 3, and now you have no clue what to do with your life? The robot will be sad with you. Or maybe you’re angry because you keep getting dreadful teammates in Rocket League. Well, the robot will be there ready to throw the controller with you. Or maybe you just need someone to play horror games with, again, robot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The inventor focused on the possibility of utilizing a robot as a joint viewing player who experiences sympathy with a user,” reads an excerpt from the patent. “For example, it is expected that the user’s affinity with the robot is increased and motivation for playing a game is enhanced by the robot viewing the gameplay next to the user and being pleased or sad together with the user.”

It’s unclear just how the robot would sense your emotions, but the trademark notes it’s made possible via some type of “feeling deduction” tech.

As you may know, Sony files a lot of patents. Some are pretty crazy, but this seemingly takes the cake. That said, this isn’t uncharted territory for it. Let’s not forget this the same company the designed and made Aibo.

The patent makes no mention of the PS5, but as you can see in the image and read in the excerpt, there’s reference to gaming. However, if the robot can watch you play games, there’s no reason to think it couldn’t watch you watch movies or television.

While this patent is real, who knows what’s going to come from it. A company like Sony files patents all the time. Many of this patents never graduate from concept to commercial product though. In other words, while it’s possible a robot companion could be made for the PS5, it’s not a bet worth taking to the bookies.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. Below, you can find a slab of links to read more about the console:

H/T, Respawn First.