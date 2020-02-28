The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season, despite this, Sony hasn't revealed what PS5 games will be launching with the console. That said, we do have a growing list of every PS5 game confirmed so far, which mostly consists of third-party games that have gotten out ahead of the PS5 reveal and the reveal of Sony's big first-party exclusives. This list includes games from the likes of Ubisoft, Gearbox, Techland, THQ Nordic, EA, and more. Further, it includes not only cross-gen games that will be available on a plethora of consoles when they launch, but some true next-gen exclusives.

Below, you can check out every PS5 game confirmed so far. Further, at the bottom of the article is a list of games announced games that we suspect will release on PS5 at launch, but haven't been confirmed for the console at the moment of publishing. That said, this list is limited to confirmed games only. Rumored and leak games are not included, but will be added when and if they are confirmed. Further, while it's likely more than a few PS4 games -- such as The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima -- will be ported to the PS5, for now, this hasn't been confirmed, and so these aren't included either.

Anyway, without further ado, here is every single game confirmed for release on the PlayStation 5: