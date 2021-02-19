Best Buy Catches PlayStation Fans Off Guard With Surprise PS5 Restock

Without any warning whatsoever, Best Buy released a new slate of PlayStation 5 consoles for sale this morning which ended up taking many by surprise. As with many restocks go, this one seemed to be more successful than normal for many, but others ended up missing out just barely on the available number of units.

As mentioned, this morning's PS5 drop was a major shock to many which seemed to be the key factor in determining who may have been able to buy one. Those that were already online when the restock occurred generally seemed to have pretty good luck this time around. However, many others didn't catch wind of the new PS5 consoles being available until it was already too late. Other commitments like being at work seemed to be a distraction for some as well.

As we move forward, Best Buy and many other retailers will surely continue to have restocks like this for the PS5 in the future. The bad news is that many of these storefronts have stopped warning potential customers in advance when PS5 consoles might become available. As such, it's become incredibly hard to get one unless you happen to be on the Internet the moment that they drop.

If you're still hunting one for yourself, I'd definitely suggest that you put on restock alerts on your internet browser or follow dedicated social media accounts that can let you know when new shipments may become available. This is the best course of action if you're looking to buy the PS5 as soon as possible compared to waiting until the hype dies down and systems inevitably become available on store shelves.

Were you able to snag a PS5 in this morning's restock?

