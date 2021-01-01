Target PS5 Restock Reportedly Happening Very Soon

✖

It's 2021, and the first PS5 restock at Target is reportedly upon us. Christmas and New Year's Eve are behind us, and soon everything in the United States and elsewhere will return to normal. For all of the unfortunate souls who haven't been able to obtain a PS5 yet, 2021 couldn't come quick enough. The past few weeks, PS5 restocks have been incredibly scarce, but now that the holidays are over, this should quickly start to change. In fact, it sounds like Target may kick-off 2021 restocks very soon.

Taking to Twitter, "YtNextGenGaming," an account that provides alerts and updates on restocks of the PS5, claims Target stores are starting to receive new stock of the PS5. Adding to this, the Twitter user claims they've heard from more than one source that this new stock will release sometime in the next two weeks. Further, they claim when it does drop, it will likely happen on a Sunday or a Tuesday.

Unfortunately, right now, this is where the details and specifics end. The news itself was shared on December 30, which means if it's accurate a restock should happen within the first two weeks of January 2021.

"A lot of Target stores have been getting stock," said YtNextGenGaminh. "From my sources, there should be a drop in the next two weeks. Look for them to drop from Sundays to Tuesdays. I’ll alert you guys if any more info comes out."

(TARGET NEWS) A lot of target stores have been getting stock. From my sources there should be a drop in the next 2 weeks. Look for them to drop from Sunday’s to Tuesday’s. I’ll alert you guys if any more info comes out ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ucaBxI7oD5 — YtNextGenGaming / PS5/XBOX and sneaker stock track (@YtNextGenGaming) December 31, 2020

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt given that none of it is the official variety. Further, even if it's all 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change. At the moment of publishing, Target hasn't announced any new PS5 stock.

