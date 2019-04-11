PS5 and Next Xbox Could Be Revealed Soon, According to GameStop

Most reports claim the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox won’t release until 2020, which seems to suggest the next-gen consoles won’t be revealed until 2020 as well. That said, the new consoles might be revealed sooner than many think. Recently, during GameStop’s earning call, the retailer revealed that it expects hardware sales to slow down in 2019 as people hear about the new consoles and begin to save up their money for the next round of console gaming.

“With respect to new hardware, as we get closer to the end of the current console cycle for Xbox and PlayStation, we expect demand to decline as some customers choose to wait on the sidelines in anticipation of acquiring the next generation of innovative consoles,” said GameStop’s CFO Rob Lloyd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to our sister site GameSpot, Lloyd divulged the above quote while talking to analysts about 2019, which seems to suggest the new consoles could be announced and possibly release this year.

Again, this seems unlikely given the mounting amount of reports that say the consoles are 2020 bound. Further, while Microsoft could reveal its next-gen system and announce a 2019 release at E3 in June, when and where will Sony announce the PS5 this year? It notably decided to skip E3 this year. It’s possible Sony decided to do this in order to put on its own reveal event, but you’d think it would do that before E3 and then dive deeper into the PS5 and its games at E3, like it did with the PS4. In other words, don’t go betting your house at the bookies on anything here, because there’s more reason to believe we won’t be seeing the next-gen consoles until next year. However, we could hear about them this year, especially the next Xbox.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will Xbox and PlayStation reveal their new consoles this year? If so, is it possible they both could release this year as well?

