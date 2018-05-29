PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Creator Is Concerned About His Next Project

When you create a hit in the video game industry, there's always that immense amount of pressure that comes with whatever you work on next as you face the near-impossible task of surpassing or even meeting the success of your previous endeavor.

That's exactly what Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene is facing right now. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has become a huge success over the past year on both Xbox One and PC. And that's leaving him wondering about the next thing he's going to tackle.

He recently spoke to Edge Magazine on the matter, saying, "Yeah, I am dreading my next game, because it's PlayerUnknown's Next Game. And there's going to be eyes on it. No matter what I do, there's going to be a lot of critics going, 'Well, it's no PUBG.' And I've accepted that. I am not going to make a game that's going to get like, three million concurrent users, and tens of millions of players every month. But I'm not aiming to make that. I want to make a game I want to play, and if other people want to play it, that's fantastic. But ultimately, if they don't, I'll still have a game that I can play. So that's my outlook: I'm probably going to get shit on, but that's okay."

He didn't let on exactly what he'll be working on next but don't be too shocked if it's different from PUBG. After all, some developers like to break out of the genre they previously worked on and try something new even if it's not a guaranteed success.

He also didn't give a time frame in terms of when he'll be starting on this new project. He could still be working on components within Battlegrounds with PUBG Corp. and Bluehole to assure everything's up and running before even getting started on what's next. Or he may already be knee deep in planning.

E3 is coming up in a couple of weeks, so who knows. We could see an announcement or something related to PUBG. But for the time being, we wish Greene the best of luck on whatever he's got cooking.

Whatever it is, it'll have his distinct stamp. And for some fans, that'll be enough.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available now for PC and Xbox One.

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the scoop!)