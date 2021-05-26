PUBG's Miramar Map Is Getting Remastered

✖

One of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ maps is getting a remaster soon, the game’s developers have confirmed. The new version of Miramar will replace the current one which was added as the game’s second map and will feature plenty of visual overhauls for different points of interest around the desert locale. Gameplay will also be affected by things like redesigned buildings, a new weapon, and a new vehicle.

Dave Curd, the creative director working on PUBG, confirmed the news of the Miramar remaster in an interview with IGN. Curd said that the map is fine like it is now which suggests it doesn’t need a total rework like some of the other maps have gotten in the past and is why the changes will be largely visual in nature.

“Miramar has always enjoyed this kind of place in our fan's heart for its rugged, off-road, inhospitable terrain, and the wide-open spaces that make it open season for snipers," Curd said about the Miramar map and its upcoming remaster. "Miramar is really good as it is. So what we wanted to do was give it the updated visuals.”

Clutter has largely been removed from the map to let players better focus on gameplay with specific attention paid to windows and things in front of them so that players can access those areas more during firefights. Areas like the bunker to the southeast will be redone to better showcase the map’s lore and provide new gameplay opportunities while the Los Leones buildings will see several windows closed up to give players more room to move into the area even if they’re not the first to claim the buildings.

“We’ve learned that players get a little too freaked out when they look up and see like 16 jet-black holes and don’t know where the sniper is,” Curd said. “So we’re trying to close a few more of those windows and lure players into the town knowing that they don’t have to be the world’s best shot to call out targets.”

As for gameplay features, Miramar’s getting a Quad vehicle to allow people to move across the barren landscape quicker than before. There’s also going to be a new weapon called the Lynx Anti-Material Rifle which will only spawn from crats and has only five devastating rounds to accompany it.

Curd also confirmed in the same interview that PUBG will soon get a map that allows for respawns, though that feature hasn’t been touted for other maps like Miramar at this time.