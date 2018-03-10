PUBG is the Third Highest Earning Game on Steam Ever

If there is one thing we all know it’s that a lot of people really like to Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. Thus, it should come as no surprise that it is amongst the highest earning games on Steam.

The news comes via none other than Valve founder Gabe Newell, who revealed during a roundtable interview at Valve’s studio in Bellevue that PUBG Corporation’s online multiplayer battle royale game is the third largest selling game in Steam’s history, despite not even being on the storefront for a year yet.

The quote specifically came when Newell was talking about how Valve’s hardware and technology research has been an “investment in the future,” and when used PUGB to back up his claim.

“[That investment] does help do good things for the gaming industry. So you can have a relatively new game like PUBG, and because they can capitalize on all the other multiplayer games, the technology, the fact that China is now a huge market for anybody who does PC game development—So PUBG can come out of pretty much nowhere and become the third largest selling game in Steam’s history. Their gross revenue over all time is already number three in fairly short order.”

While we already knew PUBG was selling like hotcakes on national hotcakes day, this is the first time we’ve heard about its Steam revenue in comparison to other games on the storefront.

Unfortunately, Newell didn’t divulge the two games ahead of it, though there’s a chance Valve’s own games – such as Dota 2 and CS:GO – are up there. Or maybe it’s Dream Daddy, who’s to say.

The Valve founder also didn’t go into details about just how Valve’s lack of game development efforts have helped PUBG skyrocket in the way it has. Though it’s safe to assume Newell was simply getting at how Valve’s substantial platform and infrastructure paved an easy road for the battle royale game.

Elsewhere in the interview Newell sent the masses into a frenzy, talking about how Valve is finally getting back into making games again.

PUBG is available on PC and Xbox One. As of February, the game has sold a mammoth 30 million copies on the former, and four million on the latter.

