PUBG Update Adds Long-Requested Vehicle Feature

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players can finally get in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and shoot from that position thanks to the battle royale game’s latest update. The notes for the update that’s now available on the game’s test servers gives the option for players to shoot at enemies while driving a vehicle instead of just being the getaway driver and hoping their teammates can cover for them. The vehicle aiming system has similarly been overhauled to affect all players in vehicles, not just the drivers.

The new vehicle feature was outlined in the patch notes for Update 9.2 that’s now on the test servers and will come to live servers at a later date. Players have been asking for this feature for some time now, and it’s finally available to some ahead of its wide release coming later.

“It’s been requested for a long time and we’re finally happy to add shooting functionality to vehicle drivers!” the patch notes for the PUBG update said. The new system allows you to fire sidearm weapons while driving and maintaining control over the vehicle (albeit with slightly reduced response while reloading). This functionality works for most vehicles and there are a couple of limitations which you can read about below. We’re excited to see the new kinds of gameplay that emerge from these additions, and please let us know how it feels!”

There are some restrictions to the vehicle shooting though, so don’t expect to be pulling out every weapon from the driver’s seat to unload on enemies. The notes governing how this feature will work can be seen below courtesy of the patch notes:

Vehicle Shooting

Vehicle drivers can now draw, reload and fire sidearms while having full control over vehicle inputs. The power of vehicle steering input decreases slightly when the driver is reloading.

Driver shooting feature is enabled in all vehicles except boats and BRDM.

Vehicle Aiming Overhaul

Driver and passenger views are now heavily stabilized while aiming. The camera rotation will not follow the rotation of the vehicle.

Driver and passenger TPP cameras have been adjusted and moved closer to the character for easier and more accurate aiming.

Aiming angles are restricted according to player visibility and relation to other passengers For example, you’re unable to aim fully upwards in a closed-top vehicle or aim behind if there’s a passenger on behind you in a 2 seater motorbike

The camera will no longer flip sideways when vehicles roll or pitch upside-down.

Please see below for driver shooting enabled sidearms. Deagle P18C P1911 P92 R1895 R45 Skorpion Flare gun Sawed-off Sawed-off can only be equipped by drivers on Bike-type vehicles.



PUBG’s latest update is now available on the game’s test servers.