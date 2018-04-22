This Clever Video Pits Fortnite Against PUBG, With Hilarious Results

For months now, players have been at odds trying to decide which Battle Royale game is better — Fortnite or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. And while Fortnite clearly has a larger audience, that doesn’t mean PUBG isn’t worth its weight in chicken dinners.

Now, adding a new twist to the argument is Nukazooka, a YouTube team that specializes in making fun video game content, including a Lego Grand Theft Auto and additional PUBG content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For its latest video, which can be seen above, the team pits the likes of PUBG against Fortnite in a showdown for the ages, where structures are built like crazy and a frying pan can take you a lot further than you might expect — even in the face of a Boogie Bomb.

In the video, we begin with a PUBG style face-off between two teams, eventually coming down to a duel with frying pans. However, shortly after that, we see the Battle Bus make an appearance, and Fortnite players start dropping into the scene, building structures as tall as the eye can see and drawing their weapons.

The PUBG players are actually able to last a lot longer than expected, though the duo eventually come across a super-powered Fortnite player with glowing red eyes who proves to be quite a handful. He runs off for a quick second, only for the PUBG players to come face-to-face with a growing invisible wall.

One of the players manages to escape, and the final showdown he has with the elite Fortnite player is certainly one for the ages.

Nukazooka doesn’t let any stone go unturned when it comes to pointing out certain tropes with these games, such as players complaining when they’re killed (just wait for it), or how network lag can interfere with someone’s performance.

Make sure to give the video above a watch, and you can decide which game is truly the winner when it comes to this epic face-off. But kudos to Nukazooka for packing it with tremendous production value, along with a few surprises that fans of both games are sure to appreciate.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available for Xbox One, PC and mobile; and Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and mobile.