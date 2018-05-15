Rage 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

This morning Bethesda unleashed an incredible gameplay reveal trailer for Rage 2 and, we have to say, it’s looking utterly insane. Check it out above.

We learned yesterday that Rage 2 is a collaborative effort between two highly celebrated studios: id Software and Avalanche Studios. We can clearly see the influences of both in the trailer above. The open-world driving segments scream Mad Max, while the gunplay reminds us very much of DOOM. We’re getting the best of two AAA studios, and Bethesda has jokingly labeled this a AAAAAA game. We love it.

“In RAGE 2, you’ll dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. You can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything. The game brings together two studio powerhouses – Avalanche Studios, masters of open world mayhem and id Software, gods of the first-person shooter – to deliver a carnival of carnage.”

“In the year 2185, humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule who remains with an iron fist. You are Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland. Robbed of your home and left for dead, you’ll tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling bloodthirsty gangs to find the tools and tech needed to take the fight to The Authority and crush their oppressive rule once and for all!”

It’s a simple setup, right? A lone hero left for dead, with nothing to lose, in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic wasteland; nothing to do but cross the hostile expanse and take out its feral inhabitants as you fight to survive and take down a shadowy big baddy. It’s not going to win any awards for innovation in storytelling, but for a game called Rage, we think this will do the trick.

Bethesda does actually give us a little more information about the main antagonist, a group known as “The Authority,” which players of the first game will remember well. “Led by General Cross, the Authority is on a renewed mission to hunt down the few remaining pureblood Arkists left in the world, and Cross is willing to slaughter everyone to achieve his goals. That’s where Walker’s wealth of unique guns and gear comes in – and he’ll need every one of his powerful weapons to defend the wild wasteland he calls home.”

We’re promised intense gunplay, a dangerous open world, vehicular combat, and spooky special abilities. It sounds fantastic, and looks even better. We’ll have to wait until next spring to get our hands on Rage 2, but more gameplay will be shown off during Bethesda’s E3 Showcase on Sunday, June 10, at 6:30pm PT. Stay tuned!