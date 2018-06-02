Rage 2 And Just Cause Developer Acquired By Nordisk Film

Nordisk Film has announced that it has acquired Just Cause, Mad Max, and Rage 2 developer Avalanche Studios, which will mark the company’s largest acquisition yet.

With the acquisition, Nordisk will receive full ownership, which comes with three studios (including the newly opened one in Malmo, Sweden) and over 320 developers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The acquisition comes at a price of $103 million, a bit under the studio’s currently estimated value of $136 million.

Nordisk has previously been a minority shareholder in the company, which it became involved with last year.

Avalanche will retain complete creative freedom, and there will be zero staff or management changes. And as you would expect, previous agreements with outside publishers – such as with Bethesda for Rage 2 – will go unaltered.

“This was simply the right offer, at the right time, from the right company,” said Avalanche CEO, Pim Holfve. “We have worked closely with Nordisk Film as a minority owner for the past year, which has been a great experience. As good as we are at developing explosive open-world games, they have a 111-year history of working with companies within the creative industries, and bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience.

“Nordisk Film are also fully committed to our road map, and feel that Avalanche Studios are headed in the right direction, so they don’t want to mess with that. Being able to maintain our creative independence, while at the same time being acquired by stable, long-term owners is the best possible scenario, and I couldn’t be happier to have them onboard.”

According to Avalanche, the developer will continue to invest in self-publishing, smaller titles, and explore the games as a service model.

The acquisition will be finalized by the end of the month.

In addition to being knee-deep in the development of Rage 2, Avalanche Studios is understood to be working on another open-world game that it will self-publish. Details on said game, beyond its mere existence, have yet to be divulged. Further, the aforementioned foray into the world of smaller game development has yet to yield any projects. However, it sounds like the next few years we will be seeing quite a bit of the 15-year-old developer.

Source: GamesIndustry