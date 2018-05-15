Rage 2 Won’t Have Loot Boxes

It’s the age of microtransactions as the trend of loot boxes and in-game purchases continue to gain traction with developers and publishers alike. Not all loot boxes are bad, some are done in a purely volunteer fashion such as Overwatch, but the EA controversy surrounding Star Wars Battlefront II where gameplay was actually altered to make players feel reliant on purchasable boosts has many gamers on edge. Though EA eventually took that feature out of the game, it’s still a sore spot for many. With the hype of Rage 2 going strong, the question was unavoidable: Will it have microtransactions?

With Avalanche Studios working in tandem with id Software, many were wondering if the collaboration effort would affect the first person shooter in more monetisable ways. Luckily, Id Software studio director Tim Willits was willing to step up to the plate and face those concerns head one with some pretty good news for those strictly in the “no loot boxes” camp. Willits cheekily told Game Star, “We have this novel approach: You buy the game and then you play it.”

He also added that though Avalanche has been brought on to tackle the scope of open world, that it won’t overshadow Id’s participation with the gameplay experience stating, “It has never been such a ‘develop a game and then show it to us’ opportunity between us.” The game has always been a collaborative project, featuring “id-like first-person shooter action. And at Avalanche is the Open World expertise.”

The studio head also noted that they are definitely approaching this title in terms of longevity and one of the ways they hope to achieve that is post-launch content to make it more fun. “We at id and Bethesda have always loved the Rage world and the basic idea of ​​the game. And then there was the opportunity to work with Avalanche and with it the opportunity to do what we always wanted to do.”

So worry not, friends! They’re taking a more classic approach to the game’s development where the focus can be purely on enjoying the game and not on spending even more cash on a title already owned.

“In RAGE 2, you’ll dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. You can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything. The game brings together two studio powerhouses – Avalanche Studios, masters of open world mayhem and id Software, gods of the first-person shooter – to deliver a carnival of carnage.”

“In the year 2185, humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule who remains with an iron fist. You are Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland. Robbed of your home and left for dead, you’ll tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling bloodthirsty gangs to find the tools and tech needed to take the fight to The Authority and crush their oppressive rule once and for all!”