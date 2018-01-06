Raiders of the Broken Planet Adds New Character

A terrifying and awesome new character is now available to use in all campaigns in Raiders of the Broken Planet. Known as H.I.V.E., this mysterious creature packs a serious punch — or, well, shot — in battle, making her a valuable ally and a dangerous foe all at once. Check out the debut trailer for H.I.V.E. below, then scroll on for her dark and perfectly early-90’s sci-fi sculpted past.

Here’s what you need to know about H.I.V.E.: “The Umbra Wardogs awaken a violent creature in the depths of the old Uddas Nassar Temple on the Broken Planet. With blood and sweat, they manage to capture her and take her to General Marmalade, who decided to use her as a weapon. But one day, without warning, the creature broke the chains and escaped, disemboweling anyone who tried to stop her.

Nobody knows about H.I.V.E.’s origins, nor why she chose to join Harec’s Raiders and their rebellion against the invading humans, but there’s no doubt about this creature’s lethality. H.I.V.E. infects every weapon she touches, using them to impregnate enemies with pheromones. Then, the insect colony inhabiting her body, attracted by those pheromones, leeches away all the target’s life, returning to H.I.V.E.’s body and replenishing her own health.“

Little else has been revealed about this mysterious new character, but that’s half the fun of jumping into the game and taking her on for the first time. Players can use H.I.V.E. in any Raiders of the Broken Planet campaign starting today. MercuryStream has been unveiling more on H.I.V.E.’s development since her announcement, including her character build, which was shared first via the MercuryStream Twitter Account.

Raiders of the Broken Planet is available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.