Rainbow Six Quarantine Release Window Revealed

Last month during E3, Ubisoft revealed a brand-new Rainbow Six game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC called Rainbow Six Quarantine, a three-player co-op tactical shooter. At the time of the reveal, Ubisoft said the game would release sometime in 2020. Now, it has narrowed that release window. During Ubisoft’s latest financial call, the publisher — more specifically CEO Yves Guillemot — revealed that the game is poised to launch in the fourth quarter of its current fiscal year, which is to say sometime between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

Of course, the game is subject to delay, but for now, Ubisoft is aiming to release the game during this window. And as you will know, the French publisher and developer likes to release games in March, so there’s a good chance it could arrive then. However, with Watch Dogs Legion arriving March 6, it may release in February or, at the very least, the end of March. Or maybe it will release in January, given that Gods & Monster is coming in February. Who can say. All we know for sure is it will release sometime during these three months.

For those that don’t know: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine is a three-player tactical co-op game set several years in the future of the Rainbow Six universe. Interestingly, it’s being developed by an entirely new team within Ubisoft Montreal, who were inspired by the long-standing legacy of co-op shooters in the series and the cast of operators in Rainbow Six Siege.

If you couldn’t tell from the game’s debut trailer, the title is specifically inspired by last year’s Outbreak event for Rainbow Six Siege.

“The Rainbow Operators will face off against a totally new breed of mutated alien parasite. Infecting human hosts and their surroundings, this new enemy is more lethal and challenging than ever before. Prepare to launch into tense, chaotic and totally unpredictable missions as you and your squad risk everything, every time you step into Quarantine.”

Rainbow Six Siege will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.