‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Leak Hints at Halloween Event

Ubisoft’s latest Rainbow Six Siege patch appears to have leaked news of an upcoming Halloween event featuring a themed map and Operator skins.

Rainbow Six Siege’s new patch rolled out days ago and was a smaller one with some general bugfixes included alongside harsher teamkilling penalties, but at least one player noticed that a Halloween teaser seemed to have inadvertently squeezed through the update. Redditor chuck0620 (via Wccftech) shared a post on the Rainbow 6 subreddit that showed a screenshot of their game’s main menu. While noting appears to be out of place across the menu as a whole, a small popup in the corner that alerted the player of a special event said that there was now a Multiplayer Casual playlist featuring a map called “Play House.” Players were quick to point out that this looks to be hinting at a Halloween-themed version of the map House with orange lights and ghostly figures included in the popup.

The characters hidden in the smoke of the game mode alert also appear to be Operators as some of the commenters pointed out. More specifically, they look like they’re the skins for different Operators that were shared in a tweet in August with different skins removing the faces from Operators, replacing the heads with eerie replicas of a sinister nun, and covering them with stitched masks. While the skins certainly looked out of place compared to the rest of the Rainbow Six Siege world, they make much more sense with the latest leak indicating that a Halloween-themed event is coming in October.

Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed that such an event is coming though, so leaked images and speculation are all that players have to go off of until an official confirmation is given.

Until an event is confirmed, should it be happening, Rainbow Six Siege players have the game’s latest patch to play on and hold them over until Halloween comes around. More updates are expected to come before then, but Ubisoft’s latest most recent changelist made some sweeping changes to teamkilling that those who grow frustrated with their teammates will want to take note of.

“The team killing penalty for a first offense will be adjusted from a kick to a 30 minute ban,” Ubisoft’s patch notes said with a full breakdown of the new teamkilling penalties seen here. “Initially, if a player was team killed in Casual, the offender was kicked from the match. The same situation in Ranked would result in a kick as well, but also triggered an abandon penalty. This was confusing because it seemed as if the team killing punishment was different between Ranked vs Casual.”

More news on Rainbow Six Siege’s Halloween event is expected to come sometime soon if that’s indeed what Ubisoft has planned.