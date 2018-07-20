Rainbow Six Siege’s Graphics At Their Lowest Setting is Hilariously Bad

Rainbow Six Siege is an incredibly popular tactical shooter from Ubisoft that is known for its fluid combat and stunning graphics. So leave it up to our friends over at GameSpot to completely potato-fy it and take away all of what makes it so beautiful. The results? Way more hilarious than it should be, and it certainly doesn’t look like the same game. For one, it looks infinitely cleaner and almost kind of looks like somehow Valve’s Portal got mixed in somehow.

The game in its usual glory is a high-impact shooter that puts players into the thick of a high stress situation while making on the fly tactical decisions while trying to stay alive. It’s action packed, it’s beautiful, and now – it’s a potato.

Watching the video above is pretty interesting. Knowing the graphics are being lowered is one thing, but seeing such a drastic difference in real time is quite another. You should definitely give the gameplay demonstration a looksie, if for no other reason than just to look at how bad it looks.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more about the game itself, according to Ubisoft:

“Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Face intense close quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games.”