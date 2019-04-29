Rapper T-Pain Talks Streaming While Suffering Through Dark Souls III

Depending on how much you hang around Twitch or Twitter, you may or may not know that popular rapper T-Pain is also an avid video gamer. While he doesn’t take to the streaming platform to put some impressive skills on display, he does broadcast himself enjoying games and just having a good time. Earlier this year, he revealed what he had suspected about himself, that he is “absolute trash at Apex Legends.” However, while that doesn’t stop him from playing, there may be one series that has been removed from his list: Dark Souls.

During a recent interview with Polygon, T-Pain discussed his enjoyment of video games and streaming on Twitch, all while he had to suffer through a bit of Dark Souls III. He was set off on his own to create his character, and it was non-stop rolling from there on out to face Iudex Gundyr. The frustration was visible, but T-Pain was able to hold his own against the boss, after which he stated that he will be re-downloading the game.

When it comes to streaming, however, he touched on what made him decide to take the leap. He mentioned how he would play video games and trash talk himself while doing so, but felt that others needed to be included in on the fun. Regarding any stigma revolving around playing video games, he said, “I want people to move past that. It’s not about what other people think about what you like. You like it.”

While he isn’t able to commit to streaming full-time, he does like to hop on whenever he can between his latest album 1UP and touring. Needless to say, when he does appear online, it’s usually a good time filled with plenty of laughs. You can check out the full interview right here.

