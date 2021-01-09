New Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Tease From Insomniac Games Has PS5 Players Excited

✖

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is going to be one of the biggest exclusives for the PlayStation 5 in 2021. What developer Insomniac Games has already shown off of the game looks to be extremely impressive, but based on some new statements that have come about, that footage might just be the tip of the iceberg.

Speaking to GamesRadar recently, Insomniac’s Marcus Smith talked more about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and explained that what the studio has been able to do on this project thanks to the Playstation 5 has been bewildering. “While so often new hardware feels like an upgrade to visuals alone, working on the PS5 has been a paradigm shift in the way we do all things, from the near-instant level loading to 3D audio design, and yes, an enormous leap in visuals,” Smith said. “It's exciting to think that we're still so early in the lifecycle and everyone is just scratching the surface of what can be done. So excited to know it's only going to get crazier!”

Game director at Insomniac, Mike Daly, also spoke a bit about the game and said that the PlayStation 5 has allowed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to get more creative than before as well. “Since Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was built from the ground up for PS5, we have access to the broadest palette of techniques and the highest fidelity we've ever had for developing weaponry,” he said.

Daly went on to mention that the DualSense is going to play a major part in the experience as well. “You can look forward to some new developments that make weapon impact feel absolutely amazing: custom adaptive triggers for each weapon that add new functions to the pull of the trigger itself, advanced VFX that take visual spectacle over the top, haptics to give every impact unique and physical sensations that further allow weapons to express their personality, and our signature creativity for exotic and unexpected weapon concepts is in full force," Daly stated. "The weapon experience is shaping up to be incredible."

As a whole, everything we have seen and heard about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart so far seems quite promising. The only downside though is that we still don’t know when the game will be released. Previously, Insomniac has described the game as a launch window title for the PS5, meaning that a release in the first half of 2021 seems quite likely. If that proves to be true, we’ll surely begin learning more about its launch soon.

Are you still excited to get your hands on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart later this year? Or have you still not even purchased a PlayStation 5? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to talk more.