NFL Fans Fear the Madden Curse Following Cover Athlete Reveal

By Marc Deschamps

NFL fans have long dreaded seeing which player would grace the cover of Electronic Arts' Madden franchise. That's because nearly every player to ever appear as the game's cover athlete has suffered from some sort of unfortunate situation during that particular season. Coined by ESPN The Magazine writer Alyssa Roenigk back in 2002, the Curse has not claimed a victim every year; Patrick Mahomes was last year's cover athlete, and he went on to win the Super Bowl. However, sports fans are fairly superstitious, and many are torn about Lamar Jackson appearing on the cover of Madden NFL 21, this year. Whether or not Jackson will manage to avoid the Madden Curse remains to be seen!

Do you believe in the Madden Curse? Would you want to see one of your favorite athletes on the cover of Madden? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what NFL fans think about the Madden Curse!

Definitely not.

There is no curse in history that can help the Browns.

Let's hope the curse doesn't take down the whole season...

Not every cover athlete has been cursed. Just most of them.

People really believe in the Madden Curse!

Some think Jackson is already cursed.

Did Mahomes beat the Madden Curse through sheer force of will?

0comments

To be fair, the Bubble Bobble curse doesn't have the same ring to it.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of