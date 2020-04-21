NFL Fans Fear the Madden Curse Following Cover Athlete Reveal
NFL fans have long dreaded seeing which player would grace the cover of Electronic Arts' Madden franchise. That's because nearly every player to ever appear as the game's cover athlete has suffered from some sort of unfortunate situation during that particular season. Coined by ESPN The Magazine writer Alyssa Roenigk back in 2002, the Curse has not claimed a victim every year; Patrick Mahomes was last year's cover athlete, and he went on to win the Super Bowl. However, sports fans are fairly superstitious, and many are torn about Lamar Jackson appearing on the cover of Madden NFL 21, this year. Whether or not Jackson will manage to avoid the Madden Curse remains to be seen!
Definitely not.
Am I the only one that’s worried about the madden curse for Lamar 😅— Zucca³ (@zuccaiii) April 21, 2020
There is no curse in history that can help the Browns.
Madden curse baby!!!!!! Browns year! https://t.co/rKt5cWsqzp— Coach Dave (@David_All103) April 21, 2020
Let's hope the curse doesn't take down the whole season...
What will the Madden curse be this time? Tune in to find out!! If we have football though... https://t.co/HQRKcQOE4C— Dom Francois🇭🇹❤️ (@yungfreshdom) April 21, 2020
Not every cover athlete has been cursed. Just most of them.
Plz don’t let the madden curse be real 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/2tGvo9jX5s— Mike Lawry (@OvOmike66) April 21, 2020
People really believe in the Madden Curse!
Do not sit here and Twitter front like the madden curse has not been a real thing— Cam Gillentine (@cammmg4) April 21, 2020
Some think Jackson is already cursed.
Man dude already can’t win a playoff game he don’t need the madden curse too https://t.co/ep94MPxDkZ— T Roc (@trent_lodrigue) April 21, 2020
Did Mahomes beat the Madden Curse through sheer force of will?
His knee was on the side of his leg in Denver and I threw up. If it wasn’t for Mahomes being absolutely inhuman, it could have easily ruined our season. The Madden curse did strike, @PatrickMahomes just struck back twice as hard— Levi Thompson (@LeviThompson93) April 21, 2020
To be fair, the Bubble Bobble curse doesn't have the same ring to it.
the real madden curse is having to play a madden game— idgi (@zaserbait) April 21, 2020
