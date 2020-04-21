NFL Fans Fear the Madden Curse Following Cover Athlete Reveal

NFL fans have long dreaded seeing which player would grace the cover of Electronic Arts' Madden franchise. That's because nearly every player to ever appear as the game's cover athlete has suffered from some sort of unfortunate situation during that particular season. Coined by ESPN The Magazine writer Alyssa Roenigk back in 2002, the Curse has not claimed a victim every year; Patrick Mahomes was last year's cover athlete, and he went on to win the Super Bowl. However, sports fans are fairly superstitious, and many are torn about Lamar Jackson appearing on the cover of Madden NFL 21, this year. Whether or not Jackson will manage to avoid the Madden Curse remains to be seen!

