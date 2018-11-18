This 29,000-Plus ‘Read Dead Redemption 2’ Dominoes Tribute Is Epic

Some Red Dead Redemption 2 players spend a couple of hours drawing fan art. Others spend a couple of days putting together fan-made trailers. And then there is TheDominoKing, who spent a week and went through over 29,000 dominoes to create an epic tribute to Rockstar Games’ open-world western.

If you’re not familiar with TheDominoKing, he creates domino masterpieces that often intersect with new video games releases. For example, earlier this year he painstakingly created a dominoes tribute for Marvel’s Spider-Man. And now he’s back and paying homage to Red Dead Redemption 2.

“Red Dead Redemption 2 has taken up most, if not all of my free time,” writes TheDominoKing in an accompanying video description. “I started working on this video before I even had the chance to play the game, so I had high hopes for the game, which I can gladly say it lived up to.”

According to the dominoes expert, the video took roughly a week to create and features 29,375 dominoes all tediously erected into a portrait of protagonist Arthur Morgan that was used as promotional material for the game before it released.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news and coverage on the critically-acclaimed western, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking here.

For more on the game itself — and why someone might spend a week making a massive dominoes tribute to it — here’s a snippet of our official review (via Robert Workman) that explains what all the hooplah is about.

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”