Red Dead Online: Blood Money Update Announced

Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday plans to release a big new update for Red Dead Online called “Blood Money,” an update which is scheduled to arrive next week. We don’t know too much about the update itself yet, but Rockstar promised in its announcement to share more details about the content on July 7th. We’ll see the preview of the update alongside a trailer before Blood Money releases for all players on July 13th.

That’s about all that was said about the update itself today, but at least players don’t have to wait long to learn more since more on the update will be shared in under 24 hours. Players are cautiously excited about what’ll be included, but it’s worth noting that Rockstar rarely teases its updates in this manner. Weekly updates dropped the day of the announcement on Tuesdays are the norm, so the fact that this one is getting its own off-schedule day to be talked about hopefully means it’s something to look forward to.

Gear up for the launch of Red Dead Online: Blood Money on July 13 by taking advantage of special Red Dead Online bonuses all this week, including 2X RDO$ and XP on all Showdown Modes and A Land of Opportunities missions.https://t.co/8NNFPGalzn pic.twitter.com/xNAiyE0k9B — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 6, 2021

“Look out for a host of new details about next week’s Red Dead Online: Blood Money here at the Newswire on July 7, including the debut of the official trailer,” Rockstar said about the update.

In the meantime, Rockstar is running a couple of its different weekly promotions in Red Dead Online to prep players for the Blood Money details and to hold them over until the update itself is released. All Showdown Modes and A Land of Opportunities are giving out twice the rewards while players are also getting discounts on weapons, weapon mods, ammo, and more through the weekly offers and discounts. You can also get discounted Ability Card Upgrades, some Gold Bars, and a Treasure Map by winning Showdown Modes.

“Winning in any Showdown Mode this week will earn players a Reward for 30% off an Ability Card Upgrade, while completing ‘Kill Them, Each and Every One’ from A Land of Opportunities will earn you a Reward for a free Treasure Map,” Rockstar Games said about the weekly update. “Moonshiners above Rank 100 who win any Showdown Mode will also receive an Offer for 3 Gold Bars off any Moonshine Bar Theme.”

Red Dead Online’s Blood Money update will be featured in Wednesday’s news post from Rockstar with the update itself scheduled to be released on July 13th.