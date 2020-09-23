Red Dead Online's Latest Update Is All About Legendary Bears

✖

The latest update for Red Dead Online has a big focus on bears, as the Legendary Owiza Bear and the Legendary Ridgeback Spirit Bear can now be found roaming around the game's map! The two bears are on the aggressive side, and should prove to be quite the handful for players that encounter them! However, those that manage to bring them down can bring their pelts to Gus' store, unlocking garment sets for each. Crafting either also gets the player a free coat of their choice. Rockstar has released a new trailer for the update, which can be found in the Tweet below.

Beware: the Owiza and Ridgeback Spirit Bears have been spotted wandering the riversides of the frontier. Both are aggressive and should only be approached with the utmost caution.https://t.co/quoaOrEL6N pic.twitter.com/zLBLT36Rbb — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 22, 2020

The Legendary Owiza Bear and the Legendary Ridgeback Spirit Bear can be found around the Dakota River and the Little Creek River, respectively. Skinning or sampling either will get players a free hat up to Level 15. In addition to all the bear-related elements to today's update, all Outlaw Pass owners will receive a free Treasure Map. The Advanced Camera, Shirts, and Vests are also available at a 40% discount this week.

There are also some activities related to rabbits, as well. Naturalists will find a Rabbit Vitalism Studies Pamphlet in Harriet's Shop. Completion of an act of Rabbit animal control this week will also get players an Established or higher Naturalist role item at a 50% discount.

Last but not least, Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to get a number of freebies. In addition to the existing Prime Gaming benefits, Red Dead Online players that link their Rockstar Games Social Club account can get a free Accessory, Emote, or Role Outfit of their choice. Prime Gaming is a free program for Amazon Prime subscribers, and it offers a number of gaming related freebies, including in-game items for Grand Theft Auto Online. Further details can be found right here.

Red Dead Online is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Red Dead Online? Do you plan in participating in the latest update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!