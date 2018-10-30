‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Cheat Gives Unlimited Gold Bars

It never hurts to have some extra money in Red Dead Redemption 2 — and thanks to a particular glitch within the game, you’ll really be able to clean up when it comes to collecting gold bars.

GameSpot reported the glitch earlier today, which was found by a YouTube user by the name of Mida Life Crisis. And by taking advantage of it, you’ll be able to stock up on funds in no time.

The video can be seen above, showing Arthur picking up a whopping 30 gold bars in 60 seconds, thanks to a new gold duplication glitch. But here’s the breakdown of how it works:

First off, you’ll want to locate the Sheriff’s office that’s located within the desecrated town of Limpany. As you can see in the video, there’s a gold bar that’s sitting right there on the desk. Now, what you can do is save your game right when Arthur bends down to pick up the bar, and then reload the save. As you can see, by doing that, you’ll see duplicates of the gold bar appear on the desk atop one another, and you can pick up 30 at a time. This equates to a pretty quick cash pick-up of $15,000, which will come in handy when it comes to making your camp a better place or paying off expensive Bounties in towns that really want your head.

GameSpot went a step further and found a different method that can make you equally rich. The site noted, “Instead of bending down and saving, we simply saved after opening the lockbox, but before taking either of the two items — a gold bar and a pamphlet. Traveling back to the lockbox revealed only the gold bar without the pamphlet.

“It’s crucial to hold the Take button so that Arthur picks up gold bars continuously. Also, be sure to load up the correct save, because in another of our tests, hitting the wrong one seems to have broken the glitch from then on.”

Just be aware that, by taking advantage of this glitch, you could have “unforeseen consequences” in your future, so try it at your own risk. And more than likely, Rockstar will be patching this soon, so that players don’t take too much advantage of this get-rich-quick scheme.

Now…is there a way to do this in real-life? 15 grand would go a long way for us.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out our review!