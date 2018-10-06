‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Features Over 1,000 Different Voice Actors

In the build-up to the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games and previews from a variety of outlets have been talking about the NPCs of the game, and all of the dynamic interactions players can have with each.

We often hear about games that feature dynamic worlds, full of NPCs that persist and go about their days even if the player isn’t there to witness. In other words, living, breathing, realistic worlds and NPCs populations. But not many games have lived up to the talk, but from the sounds of it, Red Dead Redemption 2 will, and perhaps even set a new bar of quality in this regard.

That all said, to help bring Red Dead Redemption 2’s NPCs to life, Rockstar Games has issued the service of over 1,000 different voice actors and actresses.

Further, each NPC will have a distinct personality and mood state, which is perhaps why it brought on so many different voice talents.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is scheduled to release worldwide on October 26. At the moment, there is no word of a PC release, nor a Nintendo Switch port.

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”