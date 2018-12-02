‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Player’s Mistake Makes For The Funniest Cutscene Ever

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a very cinematic game that sometimes expects the player to follow a set path. But when they don’t, it can create for some great moments.

Very early in the game, the Dutch van der Linde gang all rides out together in the snowy Grizzlies to track down and slaughter some O’Driscolls. You know, another Tuesday. During this process, there’s an epic cutscene that perfectly illustrates the type of cinematic level Rockstar Games’ goes for in the game that features the gang riding through the deep snow all on horseback. Well, that’s what’s supposed to happen.

Right before this cutscene triggers, one player accidentally got off their horse. And the result is one of the best and most hilarious cutscenes you’ll see in the game.

As you can see, by accidentally getting of their horse, the player plays out the entire cutscene on foot while everyone else is plowing ahead on horseback. Interestingly, the scene doesn’t break. Dutch just patiently awaits Arthur Morgan who looks like he may pass out if he doesn’t get some crackers in him ASAP. That snow is deep, and apparently nobody in the game is interested in helping poor Arthur as he awkwardly tries to keep up.

One of the illusions of Red Dead Redemption 2 is that it is dynamic. It is to an extent, but it’s more just amazing scripting cloaked as dynamism. And for the main story missions especially, Rockstar Games wants players to do a certain thing. Often if you get away too far from the main path, you fail the missions. But interestingly, it allows players to get off their horse and trigger the cutscene on foot, which makes me wonder: how many other cutscenes can you manipulate with similar actions? Looks like I know what I’ll be doing during my second playthrough.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC port. However, while the former seems very, very unlikely, the latter has already leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s in the pipeline and coming soon.

