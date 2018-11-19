‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: This Might Be The Most Disturbing Side Mission In The Game

Off the beaten path in Red Dead Redemption 2 you can find some strange things. Sometimes what you’ll find is light-hearted content or a puzzling mystery or a wonderfully bizzare moment, but other times what you’ll come across is downright unsettling.

But there’s one side mission/moment/activity in Lemoyne that is arguably head and shoulders more disturbing than anything else in the game (spoilers for said side-mission ahead).

Located in the heart of Lemoyne (underneath the N in the Bayou NWA part of the map) is an isolated and run-down cabin with a stranger sitting outside on the porch. Upon riding by said cabin, the stranger will callout to you, saying, “it must be real lonely out there friend.” The mysterious man then asks if you’re hungry before excitingly inviting you inside.

Now, if that isn’t a warning sign to hogtie the stranger, stow him on your horse, and then feed him to some alligators, I don’t know what is. But if you decide to ignore your gut feeling and accept his invitation, you’ll trigger a scene that depicts the stranger sexually violating you, and possibly even raping you.

It’s important to note, there there are no sexually explicitly scenes shown, nor is it 100 percent clear if the stranger rapes you. But at the very least, it’s heavily implied he sexually violates you.

Whatever the case, once the scene ends, Arthur Morgan will wake up in a dazed state and in a different part of the map, before letting out “oh, my lord,” and getting up from the ground very gingerly.

Of course, you can decide to return to the man’s cabin, where you can find him and do whatever you’d like to him. If you hogtie him he’ll reveal a little bit of what happened and plead for you not to kill him, which again you don’t have to do, but you can let the alligators take care of him.

It’s also worth recognizing that you can opt to not go inside the house or kill the stranger and never experience the scene and its results. But once you step through the door you’ll lose control and it will play out, so just make sure you don’t do that if you don’t want your Arthur Morgan to go through the horrifying experience.

