Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Update Released Alongside Patch Notes

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 patch has been released for PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most acclaimed video games of all-time. It was Rockstar Games' follow-up to Grand Theft Auto V, a game that also achieved tons of love from fans and critics and has since gone on to become the second best-selling game of all-time. The stakes were high for Red Dead Redemption 2 and yet it exceeded all expectations and is widely regarded as one of Rockstar's best releases ever.

With that said, over five years later, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still being played all of the time by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people still. It is still selling tons of copies every quarter and even though Rockstar Games isn't supporting the online mode with massive content updates anymore, it is still receiving new updates and patches regularly. A new patch was released this week and it provides a ton of fixes for the game, including some issues that caused the game to crash. You can view the patch notes below.

[January 31, 2024] – Game Stability and Performance (PC)

Fixed several issues that could result in a crash in Red Dead Online

[March 23, 2023] – Maintenance (PC)

General maintenance

[February 7, 2023] – Maintenance (PC)

[September 6, 2022] – New Content and Features, General Updates, Bug Fixes, and Stability Fixes in Red Dead Online

Additional Content and Features

Players can now launch Telegrams from both the Player Menu and the Camp

A link to the credits has been added to the Pause Menu

Three new Hardcore Co-op Telegrams have been added to Red Dead Online: In Bad Faith (1-4 Players) Capture the 7th Generation members and bring them to Skelding's man Strong Medicine (1-4 Players) Steal the 7th Generation supplies and bring them to Skelding's man Sow and Reap (1-4 Players) Find the 7th Generation leader and bring him to Skelding's man

One new location added to three existing Telegram Missions in Red Dead Online: A One Horse Deal Rich Pickings Outrider

Four new locations added to two existing Showdown Modes in Red Dead Online: Hostile Territory Sport of Kings



PC Only

Reflex has been implemented to reduce lag on gamepad only (this does not apply to mouse & keyboard input)

Improvements have been made to Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA)

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 has been implemented

Game Stability

Fixed several issues with bad data being sent to players in a session that resulted in crashes

Fixed an issue with players prompting their horse to flee that resulted in a crash

Fixed an issue with reconnecting to the network while using the Filter menu on the Nomination tab of Rockstar Games Social Club that resulted in a crash

Fixed an issue when idling in Free Roam after joining another player that resulted in a crash

Fixed an issue with entering and leaving Rockstar Games Social Club or the Online menu after selecting a tile from the Pause Menu that resulted in a crash

Fixed an issue with wave 4 of Call to Arms that resulted in a crash

Fixed an issue with killing an enemy while out of bounds in Call to Arms that resulted in a crash

Game Stability – PC Only

Fixed an issue when switching from fullscreen to window mode using ALT+Enter that resulted in a crash

Fixed an issue when switching to fullscreen with HDR enabled that resulted in a crash

Fixed an issue that occurred due to no warning prompt being displayed after multiple disconnections and connections of a monitor HDMI cable that resulted in a crash

Matchmaking & Networking

Fixed an issue that resulted in malicious players being able to kick other players from Red Dead Online

Fixed issues that resulted in players being unable to connect to Rockstar Games Services

Content

Fixed an issue where players reported missing ammo for weapons and throwables after launching Outlaw Opportunity – Covington Emerald on Ruthless difficulty

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck while loading into Sport of Kings

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in a Sport of Kings lobby

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck during the Free Roam Event – Wild Animal Tagging

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a death screen after dying during Hostile Territory

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to launch the Telegram Mission – Rich Pickings

Fixed an issue that caused inconsistencies with the RDO$ and XP payouts for some Telegram Missions

Fixed an issue where the cooldown wouldn't be applied after completing Telegram missions

Shops

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to receive or see any deliveries in the Post Office

Fixed issues with the Gunsmith menu that resulted in the UI disappearing

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue with placing a Wilderness Camp that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen

Fixed an issue allowing player access to the Wardrobe during cutscenes

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to accept invites from the Player Menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in animal carcasses placed on horses to not be visible after a certain distance

Fixed an issue with Aim settings that resulted in players auto-locking onto objects despite 'Aim lock-on to object' being set to 'No'

PC Only Fixes