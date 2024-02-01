Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Update Released Alongside Patch Notes
Red Dead Redemption 2 has gotten a new update.
A new Red Dead Redemption 2 patch has been released for PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most acclaimed video games of all-time. It was Rockstar Games' follow-up to Grand Theft Auto V, a game that also achieved tons of love from fans and critics and has since gone on to become the second best-selling game of all-time. The stakes were high for Red Dead Redemption 2 and yet it exceeded all expectations and is widely regarded as one of Rockstar's best releases ever.
With that said, over five years later, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still being played all of the time by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people still. It is still selling tons of copies every quarter and even though Rockstar Games isn't supporting the online mode with massive content updates anymore, it is still receiving new updates and patches regularly. A new patch was released this week and it provides a ton of fixes for the game, including some issues that caused the game to crash. You can view the patch notes below.
[January 31, 2024] – Game Stability and Performance (PC)
- Fixed several issues that could result in a crash in Red Dead Online
[March 23, 2023] – Maintenance (PC)
- General maintenance
[February 7, 2023] – Maintenance (PC)
[September 6, 2022] – New Content and Features, General Updates, Bug Fixes, and Stability Fixes in Red Dead Online
Additional Content and Features
- Players can now launch Telegrams from both the Player Menu and the Camp
- A link to the credits has been added to the Pause Menu
- Three new Hardcore Co-op Telegrams have been added to Red Dead Online:
- In Bad Faith (1-4 Players)
- Capture the 7th Generation members and bring them to Skelding's man
- Strong Medicine (1-4 Players)
- Steal the 7th Generation supplies and bring them to Skelding's man
- Sow and Reap (1-4 Players)
- Find the 7th Generation leader and bring him to Skelding's man
- One new location added to three existing Telegram Missions in Red Dead Online:
- A One Horse Deal
- Rich Pickings
- Outrider
- Four new locations added to two existing Showdown Modes in Red Dead Online:
- Hostile Territory
- Sport of Kings
PC Only
- Reflex has been implemented to reduce lag on gamepad only (this does not apply to mouse & keyboard input)
- Improvements have been made to Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA)
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 has been implemented
Game Stability
- Fixed several issues with bad data being sent to players in a session that resulted in crashes
- Fixed an issue with players prompting their horse to flee that resulted in a crash
- Fixed an issue with reconnecting to the network while using the Filter menu on the Nomination tab of Rockstar Games Social Club that resulted in a crash
- Fixed an issue when idling in Free Roam after joining another player that resulted in a crash
- Fixed an issue with entering and leaving Rockstar Games Social Club or the Online menu after selecting a tile from the Pause Menu that resulted in a crash
- Fixed an issue with wave 4 of Call to Arms that resulted in a crash
- Fixed an issue with killing an enemy while out of bounds in Call to Arms that resulted in a crash
Game Stability – PC Only
- Fixed an issue when switching from fullscreen to window mode using ALT+Enter that resulted in a crash
- Fixed an issue when switching to fullscreen with HDR enabled that resulted in a crash
- Fixed an issue that occurred due to no warning prompt being displayed after multiple disconnections and connections of a monitor HDMI cable that resulted in a crash
Matchmaking & Networking
- Fixed an issue that resulted in malicious players being able to kick other players from Red Dead Online
- Fixed issues that resulted in players being unable to connect to Rockstar Games Services
Content
- Fixed an issue where players reported missing ammo for weapons and throwables after launching Outlaw Opportunity – Covington Emerald on Ruthless difficulty
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck while loading into Sport of Kings
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in a Sport of Kings lobby
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck during the Free Roam Event – Wild Animal Tagging
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a death screen after dying during Hostile Territory
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to launch the Telegram Mission – Rich Pickings
- Fixed an issue that caused inconsistencies with the RDO$ and XP payouts for some Telegram Missions
- Fixed an issue where the cooldown wouldn't be applied after completing Telegram missions
Shops
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to receive or see any deliveries in the Post Office
- Fixed issues with the Gunsmith menu that resulted in the UI disappearing
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue with placing a Wilderness Camp that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen
- Fixed an issue allowing player access to the Wardrobe during cutscenes
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to accept invites from the Player Menu
- Fixed an issue that resulted in animal carcasses placed on horses to not be visible after a certain distance
- Fixed an issue with Aim settings that resulted in players auto-locking onto objects despite 'Aim lock-on to object' being set to 'No'
PC Only Fixes
- Fixed an issue with running the game in fullscreen that resulted in HDR being toggled off
- Fixed an issue with the game displaying in 4:3 aspect ratio when playing in fullscreen at 5120x1440