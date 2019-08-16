Red Dead Redemption 2 Video Reveals What Happens If You Catch The Saint Dennis Kid Thief

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One has a metric ton of memorable missions. One of my favorites is one of the first missions you do when Arthur gets to Saint Dennis in the story. It’s pretty simple, but different than many other missions in the open-world western, which is perhaps why I like it so much. Whatever the case, in it, your satchel with all of your goodies is stolen by a young thief. The result is a wild, movie-like chase around Saint Dennis. During it, it seems impossible to catch the kid, as there’s scripted events that slow you down. Further, Arthur is as fast as he’s smart. Eventually the chase ends and a cut-scene plays. However, apparently this cut-scene can be avoided. How? By catching the kid. That’s right, Rockstar Games created a special scene just in case someone figured out a way to catch the twerp.

The special scene is pretty short, but it’s also pretty comical. It’s unclear what the player in the video below did in order to catch the kid, but apparently it’s not very hard. Another player in the comments points out that you can simply shoot the first wagon the boy hitches a ride on with a fire arrow, which causes him to jump off and make him easily tacklable. As you will know, you can’t lasso the kid, and after about 20 times trying to catch him I concluded that the whole thing must be scripted. But, apparently it’s not.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the clip cuts a bit short, but apparently right after this the properly washed boy gives you back your satchel and tells you were Bronte is held up.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of any additional ports, however, a PC port has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s in the pipeline. And I wouldn’t be surprised if a PS5 and Xbox Scarlett re-release wasn’t far behind.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.