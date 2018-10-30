‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Had Biggest Opening Weekend Ever In Entertainment

Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now for console players and immediately upon its release, fans couldn’t help but to sing its praises for its immersive graphics, thrilling narrative, and familiar setting. It should be of no surprise that the title saw an amazing opening weekend, but it might be a surprise to some that it was the biggest ever in entertainment for retail.

In a recent press release via Business Wire, the team made the following announcement:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Rockstar Games is proud to announce that the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 has achieved the single-biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment. With over $725 million in worldwide retail sell-through during its first three days, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the second-highest grossing entertainment launch of all time next to Rockstar Games’ previously released title, Grand Theft Auto V, which achieved over $1 billion in retail sell-through in three days.”

They also added that Sony has also confirmed the sales record being broken, mentioning that Red Dead Redemption 2 had the highest ever in pre-orders and day one sales that first weekend.

The team over at Rockstar also broke down exactly what their initial achievements were, though the numbers continue to rise:

Biggest opening weekend in retail sell-through across all entertainment releases

Second biggest launch (three days) in retail sell-through across all entertainment releases

Biggest entertainment launch of 2018

Most pre-ordered full game ever on PlayStation Network

Biggest day one full game sales ever on PlayStation Network

Biggest first three days full game sales ever on PlayStation Network

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can see why we couldn’t stop singing this game’s praises in our full review right here.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”