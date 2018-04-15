Analyst: Red Dead Redemption 2 Will Do Well, But Won’t Surpass GTA V

All eyes are on Rockstar Games, as the company will likely have some new Red Dead Redemption 2 news at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in a couple of months. And it will most likely at Sony’s press conference. But as great as the sequel is sure to be, one analyst believes that it’s going to have quite the uphill climb when it comes to toppling the company’s best-selling Grand Theft Auto V.

That’s not really a surprise, mind you. GTA V has managed to clear over 90 million copies sold since its release, a feat that no other game in history has been able to reach — and probably won’t reach ever again. So it doesn’t look like Red Dead 2 will reach the same heights, though it’ll do unspeakably well.

Speaking with Market Watch, analyst Doug Creutz, with the team at Cowen & Company, has noted that GTA V serves as a “wild outlier,” and that “maybe with the exception of something Nintendo has made, there’s never been a console game that’s sold so many units.”

And Red Dead 2 won’t reach this mark. “That’s not to say Rockstar won’t have other big hits,” Creutz says. “It may. But another ‘GTA V‘ isn’t likely. Michael Jackson had a lot of hit albums but he only had one ‘Thriller.’”

It is true, to an extent. As we noted above, Grand Theft Auto V made waves with its initial release but then sold even more when it came to Xbox One and PlayStation 4, thanks to its new first-person camera and its revitalized Grand Theft Auto Online. And that’s not even counting the PC version of the game and its countless mods, not to mention its growing online community.

But that doesn’t mean Red Dead 2 is doomed. Far from it. The game looks to be an incredible seller for the holiday season, likely to clear several million copies sold upon release. And if Rockstar can continue to support the game with DLC for the long haul (as it has with Grand Theft Auto Online), there will be nothing to stop it from being a success. Maybe not on the level of GTA V, but certainly better than most other soon-to-be holiday hits.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

