‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Viking Gear Shouldn’t Be Missed, Here’s How To Get It

What’s great about Red Dead Redemption 2 is how you can go about the world however you see fit, and dress however you see fit from a number of available costumes for Arthur Morgan. There’s even some Viking stuff in there in case you feel like going off the beaten path.

Yes, you can dress like a Viking if you feel up to it. Rockstar Intel broke down the details on how to attain it and look badass riding on a horse. Here’s how you can get your hands on it:

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, make your way to the Old Tomb, which is located just northeast of New Hanover. Look for the spot just below where it says Roanoke Valley on the map. It’ll be a little dot that sits in the center of what looks like a curved path.

Next, make your way inside the Tomb. There will be text that reads “Inspect the Old Tomb,” so make sure you get that first. Once you do, head on in.

Now, when you’re inside, you’ll be able to see an Altar. There should be a skeleton on the ground with a hatchet in its skull. Simply press Y or Triangle, depending on which version of the game you have, and you’ll gain the Viking Hatchet, a weapon that can be used over the course of the game. And yes, it’s pretty damn sweet.

But that’s not all. Now go look for some skulls on the stone Shelf that’s nearby the skeleton. Here, you’ll see a helmet. Simply grab it by pressing Y or Triangle again, and you’ll be able to equip it right away. As you can see above, it really does leave a rather impressive look on Arthur.

And that’s it. Make your way back out of the Tomb and you’ll be able to journey however you see fit, wearing the cool Viking Helmet and using the Hatchet. Alas, you don’t have access to a ship. Besides, it would look kind of silly roaming around on dry land, now wouldn’t it? Now if we could just get…horse armor? Too soon?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out our review!

(Hat tip to Rockstar Intel for the details!)