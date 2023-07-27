Red Dead Redemption Fans Freaking Out Following Rockstar Games Update

It looks like the Red Dead Redemption Remaster rumors are true. The past few months, rumors have been circulating that not only is Rockstar Games working on a remaster of RDR1, but that it's going to reveal it soon and release it this year. Fast-forward, and a new Red Dead Redemption logo has been added to the Rockstar Games website. If this wasn't enough evidence for you, the logo has been filed under a very telling name.

Noticed by Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, a new update to the Rockstar Game's website was issued this morning, with an added new reference within the games list. The game, complete with a logo, is "Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)," which has been filed under "RDR1RSP." This seems to stand for Red Dead Redemption 1 Remaster Single Player. If this is the case, the game's multiplayer will not return, which was to be expected.

For now, there's no definitive, concrete evidence of a Red Dead Redemption Remaster, but it's unclear what else this update could be pointing to. And by unclear, we mean there is no other explanation.

As you would expect, Red Dead Redemption fans are freaking out over the update, not only because it seemingly confirms the existence of a remaster, but that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal it soon, and probably release it soon as well.

The question that remains is will this re-release be more of a run-of-the-mill remaster or closer to a remake that brings the game to modernity on the back of Red Dead Redemption 2 tech. If the recent GTA Trilogy remasters are any indication, it's the former and not the latter.

