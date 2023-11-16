Redfall Update 3 Live With Patch Notes

Bethesda, Arkane Studios, and Xbox have released a new Redfall update, the game's third update since releasing earlier this year via PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Not many are still playing the first-person shooter -- one of the biggest flops of 2023 -- but for those that are there's a meaty new update, and we know everything this update does because the aforementioned trio have provided the patch notes for the update.

Highlighting the content of the patch notes, it's noted that it introduces a new UV-powered Unrivaled Sniper Rifle called the Basilisk, "as well as more improvements and balances changes." What we don't know is what the file size for the update is on either PC or Xbox consoles, which means we have no insight to offer on how long the update may take to download.

PATCH NOTES

WEAPONS

Introducing the Basilisk, a new Unrivaled Sniper Rifle with a unique weapon trait: This weapon charges the first bullet in a full magazine with UV power that can petrify Vampires. Does not affect enemies recently Petrified or immune to Petrification. Basilisk can drop anywhere Unrivaled items are eligible, with a higher chance to drop from Bellwether-themed containers in the open world and vampire nests.



AI/NPC

Shrouds, Anglers, and Siphons are now gated from spawning in the open world until players reach a specific level, or complete certain missions.

Balanced enemy abilities and traits: Siphon's Blood Torrent ability takes longer to interrupt when breaking line of sight. Increased Siphon's resistances to fire. Vampires deal more damage to Bribón and Devinder's Quantum Kerfuffle decoy when attacking from close range. Soulless enemies deal more damage when attacking players from close range. Watchers react faster to players in line of sight, and spawn reinforcements in combat more often.

Human enemies are now able to climb awnings.

Improved quality of enemy pathing and human movement animations.

GAMEPLAY

Jacob's Camouflage Field skill will no longer cancel ADS for non-Jacob players.

Devinder's Ultraviolent Light skill no longer shatters Special vampires, and instead inflicts a large amount of damage to them. Regular vampires will still shatter.

Layla's Psychic Shockwave no longer triggers multiple times from vampire lunge attacks.

Deathmist Spewers now respond to the UV burst from Emergency Flash Bang Blood Remnants.

Co-op players no longer lose their crouching ability when exiting a nest.

Bound civilians no longer show as cultists when pinged.

MISSIONS

Refined search areas for several missions.

Added more respawn points to minimize cases where players are blocked from respawning after death.

Fixed locations where Devinder's Translocate device can be thrown out of world.

Improved NPC patrol paths

"Amelia's Eulogy" triggers correctly after reloading the game.

Resolved issues with hostile and friendly states in "One of Us".

Improved Totality's responsiveness during the Black Sun boss fight.

HEROES

All damage-dealing Hero abilities will now shatter vulnerable Nest hearts.

Jacob's Six String backpack cosmetic is now shown with other Backpack cosmetics.

Hero thumbs should no longer clip into assault rifles when equipped.

USER INTERFACE

Improved visibility of player locations on the Map.

Added input curve visuals for Input Response settings.

Voice chat now has a separate volume control option in the Audio Settings Menu.

ACCESSIBILITY

Added Single Press options for the following toggle-Hold interactions: ADS, Continuous Fire and all Menus.

Screen narration no longer repeats the narration for the "Close" prompt when navigating the System Menu.

Fixed an issue where all platforms read as 'Xbox' by the screen narrator.

Pop-up countdown is narrated properly during first time use of the Accessibility Menu.

Speech-to-text messages now appear in front of the blur of dialog menus in the Main Menu.

Message-of-the-Day carousel no longer receives focus priority after exiting out of pop-up windows.

Increased player flashlight's fade speed when reflecting off surfaces.

Reduced Rook lightning dash attack impact brightness.

AUDIO

Hero outfit foley has been updated and balanced to reduce loudness.

Resolved issues with audio skipping during psychic echo playbacks.

Resolved an issue where music would stop playing after a player was revived during a vampire god fight.

PERFORMANCE & STABILITY

Traversing through Deathmist should no longer cause performance issues.

Resolved issue with contact shadows interfering with self-shadowing.

Resolved issue with some Game Settings not persisting between game launches.

Restored default windowed mode to 'Windowed Fullscreen'.

The game client now saves window location between game launches.

Various performance fixes related to FPS drops and stuttering.

Addressed edge-case crash condition with late joining game clients.

